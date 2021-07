We've had a string of sun-filled days this week, with our Friday being no different. Look for plenty of sunshine, with highs returning to the low/mid 80s. All of the sun will mean for a very high UV Index, a 10-10, meaning our sunburn time is in 10 minutes or less! Be sure to wear the sunscreen all-day today! Humidity will be somewhat low, thanks to a light NE wind, making it feel very comfortable when/if you are enjoying the weather outside today. If you are heading up north for the Fourth of July weekend, don't forget the sunglasses, sunscreen, and clothes to keep you comfy and cool! It's looking pretty toasty that way as well!