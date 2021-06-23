Understood. Thanks Will!

Quite often, when being approached by outdoorsmen, fishermen, hunters, and people who watch our television programs or listen to the radio shows in which I am involved, I get a bit embarrassed by the praise. Please, do not get me wrong, I enjoy it. Who would not? Lately, however, I have looked at what I do for a living and how I feel about it. Stick with me for a moment on this. Our television show has been airing under various names over the years and on a multitude of outdoor networks for almost 40 years. The radio show started in Atlanta in 1991 and has been on the air weekly since that first Sunday afternoon, the only time slot I could get. I promise to get to the point.