December is shaping up to be quite the month for the 2021-22 Texas Tech basketball team. The Red Raiders will kick off the December by traveling far from home to take on the Providence Friars in Providence as part of the Big XII/Big East Challenge. On December 18 Tech will tackle preseason national title favorite Gonzaga in Phoenix in the Jerry Colangelo Classic. And in between those two tough opponents, the Red Raiders will face the Tennessee Volunteers in the Jimmy V Classic in Madison Square Garden on December 7. The Vols will surely be one of the favorites to take the SEC title this year.