Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

It's their image,let them make whatever the market dictates. As long as the

By HokieBrazil Joined:
sportswar.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversities aren't paying a salary then I'm all for it, let them capitalize on their image, be paid for Instagram posts, etc. As for a salary, if you start paying only football or basketball players then you have to pay every single student athlete independent of sport (Title IX), and you have to pay the same amount. Not sure how many athletic departments can really afford that. If it comes to that let's just go the Ivy League route and eliminate athletic scholarships all together.

virginiatech.sportswar.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Title Ix#Football#Basketball#Athletic Scholarships
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Sports
Related
Clemson, SCsportswar.com

I'm thinking it's "you'll make more here than at Clemson"

Come to UVA, there's a deal for you where you'll get $XX. If Clemson is saying you can't get that much, it's because they don't see you as a starter right away, and we think that's crazy. And by the way this is just to make sure you're comfortable, it's non-exclusive and just the beginning. You earn it on the field we have relationships with Nike and Pepsi, the whole F500 is trying to get a foot in here to hire UVA grads, etc. And we bring people in to train you on how to get deals on your own, monetize your influencer status, etc. The more exposure you get, the more we get, this is all a win-win.
Sciencesportswar.com

what is this member of the engineHering species thinking at this, moment❓

What is this member of the engineHering species thinking at this, moment❓ -- bourbonstreet 07/02/2021 6:55PM. If you're afraid of dying and you're holding on, you'll see devils... ** -- lchoro 07/02/2021 8:57PM. Taylor Swift, w/Moe Howard haircut, advises injured patient to shake it off ** -- KCHokie2 07/02/2021 8:41PM.
Sportssportswar.com

He’s really irritating to watch.

I used to like Andy Murrary, but the incessant roaring gets exausting. -- HoosQ 07/01/2021 06:35AM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
hotnewhiphop.com

IDK & Young Thug Link For "PradadaBang"

We're receiving more music from IDK now that he's in full album mode as the release of USEE4YOURSELF looms, and for his latest single, he teamed up with Young Thug. IDK has been making major moves behind the scenes with new partnerships with both Nike and Harvard. The famed Ivy League university has linked with IDK for a new business school program that reportedly caters to Black, Indigenous, and People of Color.