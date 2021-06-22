Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Dumbo With Kids: 50 Fun Things to Do for Families

By Mariko Zapf
mommypoppins.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Brooklyn waterfront neighborhood of Dumbo is a draw for both visiting tourists and locals eager to enjoy the water and city views, family-friendly restaurants, shops, and plenty of outdoor activities. Located between the famous Manhattan Bridge (which lends its moniker: Down Under the Manhattan Bridge Overpass) and Brooklyn Bridge, this neighborhood offers stunning views of lower Manhattan, cobblestone streets, and experiences varied enough to keep the whole family entertained.

mommypoppins.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacques Torres
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Ferry#Manhattan Bridge#Brooklyn Bridge Park#Restaurants#Anchorage Place#Pier 4#Love Dough#The Ample Hills Creamery#Almar#Usagi#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Family Relationships
Related
New York City, NYnewyorkfamily.com

37 Free Things to Do in New York City This Summer

As New York City works its way to fully reopening, there are so many free things to do with your entire family. You can finally go out and explore what NYC has to offer with all these exciting summer things your kids will love. These activities are a great way to get out and enjoy the city without worrying about emptying your pockets.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Parents

Best Things to Do with Kids This Summer in Chicagoland

Maybe we’re a bit biased, but something really special happens in Chicago and the suburbs when summertime rolls around. The weather is amazing (even on those hot days!), more people are out, and there are so many activities and attractions to pack in one season. We want to help you make summer 2021 the best one yet with Chicago Parent’s summer fun guide!
Marquette, MIMining Journal

Family Adventure Camps slated

MARQUETTE –The Bay Lakes Council of the Boy Scouts is offering staffed Family Adventure Camp. It is a new camping experience at Camp Hiawatha in Alger County. There are two sessions of three days of family fun. The first is Saturday, July 24 to Tuesday, July 27 and the second is Wednesday, July 28 until Saturday, July 31.
Relationshipsmommypoppins.com

The Best Things to Do in Philly in July with Kids

What says “July” more than freedom and festivals? Summer is in full swing in Philadelphia, and Mommy Poppins has rounded up a little freedom, a little festival, and a whole lot more for the family during the month of July. Peddler’s Village hosts a Fourth of July weekend BBQ with...
RelationshipsNewsTalk 95.5

Family Fun Day & Playhouse Raffle

Family Fun Day is a public event held in the parking lot of the Habitat for Humanity ReStore. The event offers food, activities and FUN for the family! Bounce in the bounce house, challenge a friend on the blow up obstacle course or on the climbing wall. Get your face painted and enjoy some cotton candy or some amazing goodies from the food trucks. During this event a playhouse will be raffled off. This is a fundraiser supporting the Habitat for Humanity building program.
Relationshipstimeoutdubai.com

Eight spectacular things to do with the kids this weekend in Dubai

Are you ready for the weekend? Us too. And we've found the best activities and deals for you to make the most of your quality time. Whether you’re looking for awesome activities, wicked staycation deals, or a scrumptious family brunch, we’ve got you covered. Who doesn’t love a rainforest adventure?...
Kidsdurangodowntown.com

Fun For Kids

You can listen to the story read aloud for you as you view each page!. Swaddly & Dean is a song-based show which centers around two puppet characters who provide a positive example of peer-orientation.
Chicago, ILmommypoppins.com

Top Things To Do in Chicago This Weekend with Kids: Summer Festivals and Bastille Day

This weekend in Chicago families can celebrate the return of street festivals! Events this weekend alone include the Grant Park Music Festival, Bastille Day in Ravenswood, Sundays on State downtown, and the Little Beans Summer Festival in Evanston. In fact, there are so many fests, we made a list of all the best festivals this summer in Chicago. Outdoor movies and concerts are back in full swing, too. You can see free movies in Chicago parks on three different days this week (find out which ones below), or check out a drive-in theater near the city.
Seattle, WAparentmap.com

Ready for a Summer Do-Over? 15 Things to Do With Kids This July

Wow, this summer is shaping up to be a whole lot more entertaining for families than last year [understatement]. Many of the classic Seattle-area events we know and love are back in operation, and we are more appreciative of them than ever. Think of outdoor concerts, fave summer festivals, swimming at outdoor pools and more — let’s do it all!
Rock Springs, WYwyo4news.com

Fun things to do today: Waterslides and free concert

June 23, 2021 — With this being a Wednesday, Dip, Dodge, and Slide will be taking place today from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at Century West Park in Rock Springs. Those of any age can enjoy the free slip n’ slides on the hill, dodge ball games, and a dip in the pool. Due to today’s Dip, Dodge, and Slide, the Blairtown pool will be closed today, but the Washington pool will be open.
Houston, TXmommypoppins.com

Top Things to Do in Houston This Weekend With Kids

It may be getting hot, hot, hot in Houston, but we are in the business of keeping you cool...by finding all of the coolest things to do! Some of our favorite events happening this weekend include the heart-pounding, show-stopping action sports taking over LoneStar Convention Center at the Moto X-Treme Circus, listening to live music and playing games at the ultimate Summer Block Party at Levy Park, and indulging our sweet tooth as we travel through the sweetest, candy-coated experience at Candytopia.
Kidsexplore-mag.com

Hiking With Kids: 5 Fun, Easy, Family-Friendly Games to Play on the Trail

Surrounded by sky-high cedar trees, I follow my three children along a wooden pathway, strolling together in silence. Suddenly, my six-year-old daughter shouts, “Look! There’s one!” She's pointing to the sky with her carefully-selected walking stick. We stop in unison and look up, spotting a clay mask that's affixed to the trunk of a towering tree. “That’s six!” proclaims my son as we continue on our way.
Travelmetroparent.com

Things to Do on Mackinac Island With Kids

There’s something a little magical about vacationing on Mackinac Island. During a recent bike ride around the perimeter of the island with my family, it was clearer than ever why it’s such a special destination for kids and grown-ups alike. With beauty stretching out in every direction — not to...
Family Relationshipscityofpierre.org

Family Fun Run Planned for Pool Project

Lace up those sneakers all in the name of a good cause. This July, the city Recreation Department will hold a wet and wild family fun run, and you should have no problem staying cool during this race. The fun run, being held to support the city’s new outdoor pool, will include a series of water obstacles, sprinklers, super soakers, water balloons and slip and slides.
ReligionThe Jewish Press

Is it proper to do fun things during the 9 Days? (Such as gathering with a few friends or taking the kids on an outing)

The Mishna (Taanis 26b) states; “With the advent of [Rosh Chodesh] Av we decrease in simcha – joy.”. The Aruch HaShulchan (551:1) notes that the Mishna does not offer any guidance as to how we decrease. He notes that the Rambam, the Rif and the Rosh all note this perplexity. Therefore, all rule that “decrease” means not to engage in any activities that relate to [or foster] joy.
Kidsroyalexaminer.com

Kids’ Corner: 12 fun solo activities you can do outside

Do you often play alone outside? If so, here are 12 fun things you can do to keep from getting bored:. 3. Dribble a basketball or soccer ball, or take practice shots. 4. Collect leaves, rocks, pine cones, and other supplies for making crafts. 5. Look for bugs like ants...
Lifestylemaplelakemessenger.com

Nature scavenger hunts offer fun way to experience State Parks

Visitors to Lake Maria State Park can add some extra fun to their experience this summer with an educational scavenger hunt launched by Parks & Trails Council of Minnesota. This scavenger hunt is part of a statewide challenge happening at 69 Minnesota State Park locations and five local parks. Each scavenger hunt is tailored to a specific park and highlights 19 different types of birds, mammals, wildflowers, trees and recreational activities that can be found in that location.
Lifestyleaz.gov

4th of July Virtual Fun Days

We are excited to announce our Parks and Recreation's 4th of July Virtual Fun Days for the entire family! Families will be given a “Bag of Fun” which will include 4th of July themed supplies for you to celebrate the Independence Day holiday. Don't miss out on some amazing RAFFLE PRIZES for each session via ZOOM. ⁣⁣

Comments / 0

Community Policy