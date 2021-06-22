Dumbo With Kids: 50 Fun Things to Do for Families

This weekend in Chicago families can celebrate the return of street festivals! Events this weekend alone include the Grant Park Music Festival, Bastille Day in Ravenswood, Sundays on State downtown, and the Little Beans Summer Festival in Evanston. In fact, there are so many fests, we made a list of all the best festivals this summer in Chicago. Outdoor movies and concerts are back in full swing, too. You can see free movies in Chicago parks on three different days this week (find out which ones below), or check out a drive-in theater near the city.