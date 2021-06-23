My bad. I'm in the "cheap seats". They didn't change!

I’d love to say I was one of those who used the past year indoors to better themselves, working out every day, meditating every morning, and cooking up beautiful healthy meals in their kitchen on the regular. I was actually on the polar opposite of the spectrum. Living alone, unsupervised, and left to my own devices, I comforted myself with fast food, ordering from delivery apps almost daily (sometimes multiple times a day), and permanently positioning my body on my couch with a pint of Ben & Jerry’s on one arm, my non-judgmental pup Molly on the other, and my laptop nestled in my lap. While I could easily chalk up this behavior to a pandemic slump, working with a holistic nutritionist made me realize my unhealthy habits were a coping mechanism and a result of a long-term love-hate relationship with food.