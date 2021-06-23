Cancel
My bad. I'm in the "cheap seats". They didn't change!

8 days ago
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTickets can be renewed, but we don't know what sections cost what. -- UTPr0sim 06/23/2021 11:00AM. Same cost as two years ago. Only option for now is to renew previous seats -- HeisenBurg13 06/23/2021 11:35AM. IIRC, the Beyond the Arc is the cheapest ticket ($250/$220) then -- hoosnowahokie 06/23/2021 11:13AM.

Didn’t know you were in the band! I would say not much changed between your time and mine.

[In reply to "As a member and squad leader 1958-62, under Jack Evans, there was a tremendous esprit de corps," by the Displaced Buckeye, posted at 14:44:46 06/21/21]. My dad was in the band from ‘69-‘73, and my younger brother from ‘09-‘13. So quite the family tradition. The firing of Waters really soured my Dad on OSU in general and the band in particular, which was borderline traumatizing for us since love of Ohio State is a bond we’ve all shared forever.
I am farther away than when I started ... but unlike after my flight ...

Getting cancelled and deplaned last night at 9 pm, at least I can have a beer and peoplewatch at IAH ... and there is some good people to watch!! Last night by the time we got a new flight and a hotel voucher we got to a hotel in Ashburn too late to find any alcohol whatsoever to enjoy a free night in a hotel.
If I Can't Wear Sweats to Work, I'm Quitting: How the Office Wardrobe Might Change Post-Pandemic

Zoom shirt on top, yoga pants on the bottom. For those of us who have been lucky enough to work remotely throughout the pandemic, it’s safe to say we’ve gotten pretty accustomed to prioritizing function over fashion. Cue the vaccine rollout and a looming return to the office, which begs the sartorial question: Is there a place, post-COVID, for the structured dresses and heels that have been collecting dust in our closet since last March? We’re still unsure, which is why we consulted the experts—a stylist, editor and retailer all included—about what to expect from the office dress code as we re-emerge.
The Simple Tip That Changed My Bad Eating Habits

I’d love to say I was one of those who used the past year indoors to better themselves, working out every day, meditating every morning, and cooking up beautiful healthy meals in their kitchen on the regular. I was actually on the polar opposite of the spectrum. Living alone, unsupervised, and left to my own devices, I comforted myself with fast food, ordering from delivery apps almost daily (sometimes multiple times a day), and permanently positioning my body on my couch with a pint of Ben & Jerry’s on one arm, my non-judgmental pup Molly on the other, and my laptop nestled in my lap. While I could easily chalk up this behavior to a pandemic slump, working with a holistic nutritionist made me realize my unhealthy habits were a coping mechanism and a result of a long-term love-hate relationship with food.
PANCAKE problem, I'm didn't what the flip I'm doing so Plz answer it

So I was trying to make a pancake, using 1 Banana, 2 eggs, and 200ml of milk, and while I was mixing it, I notice it was very runny, but I didn't care, and then when I pour the mixture, It... didn't cook all the way through, so I ask my mom and then she said to put some milk powder hoping it would become less runny and I also add 1 more egg hoping it would be able to become a pancake, but IT didn't, So after that my father said he will buy some pancake flour.
I rode that 26 times without getting out of my seat

It was a chilly weekday so park attendance was down. I stayed strapped in until someone was in lane waiting for my seat. I was a teenager then so the rough ride wasn't too bad on my body. I would die after one ride on that today (if it were still around).
I haven’t. My entire immediate family has been vaccinated and I’m all for

It. But I looked at the numbers and there have been 2,300 deaths out of 40 million in the 18-29 age range. That is 0.005 of people which is already a low risk and I’ve spent the last 7ish years of my life exercising with weights 5x per week and eat a good diet. So while that 2,300 number is already low, I feel like almost all of those people were in worse shape than me. Not trying to be arrogant and I don’t feel invincible, quite the opposite as I’ve spent a lot of time debating it internally but with reports of heart inflammation in younger people after getting the vaccine I’m just not comfortable taking it for something that I’m not entirely sure I need. A guy I know (former coach around 50) almost died from it so I’m not brushing it off as nothing but if I took it and starting having heart arrhythmias I would be terrified and especially terrified to then go workout. Hoping for the best for everyone, vaccinated and unvaccinated.
I'm a dog owner, and these pet hair-repelling leggings changed my life!

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. My house is covered in pet hair. It's one of the best, um, perks of being a pet owner — I have a fluffy cat that leaves every surface covered in a blanket of downy fur, and a Pomeranian mix that leaves a trail of fluff, dirt, and who-knows-what-else every time she comes back from a romp outside. Naturally, I learned to avoid dark-colored clothing if I'm home — between my cat's snowy white tufts and the dog's tan poofs, virtually every clothing item I have is covered in the stuff even without my having to touch them. That is, except for one pair of miracle pants.
You and I have a different idea of "unpaid"

I had to pay somewhere around $400,000 for my son and daughter to attend UVA which a scholarship athlete does not need to pay. But I guess $200,000 and countless other benefits like better food, peak athletic training and free health care count as nothing in your book.
It's delicious...

I get that not everyone likes a Helles, but it's a pretty darn good Helles. Think an American lager, but with more flavor. I'm not a huge fan of the style, but I would pick that over a traditional stadium beer (Lite, Bud Light, etc) every single time.
MONIQUE BATSON — My bad luck just won’t “let it go”

I don’t have the best luck when it comes to traveling. My first actual time flying was at the age of 5, when I went to Disney World with family. I remember nothing about that trip, so for all intents and purposes we’re going to pretend it didn’t happen. So...