My bad. I'm in the "cheap seats". They didn't change!

It. But I looked at the numbers and there have been 2,300 deaths out of 40 million in the 18-29 age range. That is 0.005 of people which is already a low risk and I’ve spent the last 7ish years of my life exercising with weights 5x per week and eat a good diet. So while that 2,300 number is already low, I feel like almost all of those people were in worse shape than me. Not trying to be arrogant and I don’t feel invincible, quite the opposite as I’ve spent a lot of time debating it internally but with reports of heart inflammation in younger people after getting the vaccine I’m just not comfortable taking it for something that I’m not entirely sure I need. A guy I know (former coach around 50) almost died from it so I’m not brushing it off as nothing but if I took it and starting having heart arrhythmias I would be terrified and especially terrified to then go workout. Hoping for the best for everyone, vaccinated and unvaccinated.