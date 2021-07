Social media is a powerful tool -- especially now for college athletes as a new era has arrived in the college sports landscape. On Thursday, college athletes officially became allowed to profit off their name, image and likeness, as several states saw NIL laws go into effect and the NCAA adopted interim NIL rules changes while it awaits federal legislation. Shortly after midnight, Auburn athletes began to capitalize off the opportunity to earn some money off their NIL, with quarterback Bo Nix announcing a partnership with Milo’s tea, while several football players have paired with Yoke Gaming to earn money while interacting with fans while playing video games. Gymnast Derrian Gobourne also announced an endorsement deal with Salute Leos, a leotard company.