What Is Pressure Sensitivity for Graphics Tablets and Why Is It Important?

Earlier this month, Adam Engst guested on the Mac Power Users. During the show, Adam explained his love of Contour Design's RollerMouse, a product I'd never heard of before. Nevertheless, I'm always curious about input devices, and I like the idea of mixing things up once in a while, so I ordered one. The RollerMouse shows up in a keyboard-sized box and ships with some extra RSI (repetitive strain injury)-friendly plastic bits, a cable, and a USB wart for wireless connection. The RollerMouse itself had a solid build quality. The device fits at the bottom of your keyboard, and the primary component is a big roller that you can roll with your thumb while simultaneously moving the roller right and left to place the mouse pointer on your screen. The advantage is that you don't have to lift your fingers off the keyboard to position the mouse. You can also press down on the roller to click or program any of the several buttons underneath the roller for additional functions, like double tap and right-click.