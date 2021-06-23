Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

Journey Preview New Single 'The Way We Used To Be'

antiMUSIC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(hennemusic) Journey are sharing a preview video for their forthcoming new single, "The Way We Used To Be", ahead of its official release this Thursday, June 24th. The 2021 edition of the band - which sees founder Neal Schon and longtime members Jonathan Cain and Arnel Pineda joined by returning bassist Randy Jackson and new additions Nara Michael Walden on drums and Jason Derlatka on keyboardists - are featured rocking out in an animated clip of the forthcoming track.

www.antimusic.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neal Schon
Person
Randy Jackson
Person
Jonathan Cain
Person
Arnel Pineda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ballroom#Drums#Byline Bank#Journeymusic Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicwiltonbulletin.com

Olamide Previews New Album With Sultry Single 'PonPon'

Olamide connects with the rising singer Fave to celebrate a passionate and drama-free relationship on “PonPon.” The minimal, gleaming top-line, courtesy of the producer Eskeez, hints at Jamaican dancehall, while Olamide moves between sing-song ad-libs (an assortment of slick “la-la-las,” “da-da-das,” “bum-bum-bums”) and over-the-top come-ons (“I be loving you crazy like I be psycho”).
MusicPosted by
Fun 104.3

Journey Announce Special Club Show and New Single Release Date

Journey announced a pre-Lollapalooza club show, a new festival slot and the release date of their upcoming single. The band will play July 29 at Chicago's Aragon Ballroom. Tickets will be available June 18 at 11AM ET at their official site. The performance, dubbed their "official Lollapalooza aftershow," is scheduled...
MusicNew Haven Register

The Way Down Wanderers Preview New Album With the Unity Song 'The Wire'

The Way Down Wanderers will release their new album More Like Tomorrow in September. Ahead of its arrival, the Americana band preview the LP with the song “The Wire.”. A sing-along with tinkling piano, gently strummed acoustic and mandolin, and warm drums, “The Wire” premieres with an accompanying music video that finds the Peoria, Illinois, group performing on a colorful soundstage. They peer through a “window,” hang laundry, and harmonize around a single microphone. It’s a celebration of nature, but within four walls.
Musicmxdwn.com

We Are PIGS and M.O.B. Team Up for Moody New Single “Blood Diamond”

We Are PIGS, the project headed by singer-songwriter Esjay Jones has released a new single called “Blood Diamond, which features production from M.O.B, best known for his work with Fever 333, DJ Lethal and 311’s P-Nut. The song was written by Jones, Joshua Randy Freedman, Stewart Brooks and Andrea Rullo and is accompanied by a simplistic music video, where Jones sings in bathtub.
Rock Musicundertheradarmag.com

Premiere: The Wandering Hearts Debut New Single “On Our Way”

UK-based folk outfit The Wandering Hearts found themselves quickly gathering acclaim in the thriving UK folk scene with their 2018 album, Wild Silence. Now, three years later, the band is returning with another set of folk and Americana offerings on their sophomore self-titled album. The band has steadily been sharing new singles from the record this year and are back tomorrow with their latest release, “On Our Way.”
MusicantiMUSIC

Swallow The Sun Preview New Live Album With 'Don't Fall Asleep' Video

Swallow The Sun have released a live video of their performance of "Don't Fall Asleep (Horror, Pt. II)", which comes from their forthcoming live album, "20 Years of Gloom, Beauty and Despair - Live in Helsinki". The live package is set to be released on July 30th. Mikko Kotamaki had...
Rock MusicantiMUSIC

Metallica Share Alternative Version Of 'Sad But True'

Metallica are streaming an early take of their Black Album hit "Sad But True" to promote the forthcoming "Rough & Alternate Mixes" 2CD collection. "Sad But True (Take 36 - February 5th, 1991)" is just one of the rarities that will featured in the 2 disc collection that that is part of their larger forthcoming "Black Album" remastered box set.
MusicantiMUSIC

Royal Blood Release 'Oblivion' Video

(hennemusic) Royal Blood are streaming a video for "Oblivion", a track from their latest album, "Typhoons." Created by and starring American musician and filmmaker Liam Lynch - who previously delivered a video for the song "Boilermaker" - the clip follows a recently-issued live performance of the song. The third studio...
MusicantiMUSIC

Brett Young Surpasses 1 Billion Streams On Pandora

Brett Young was recently surprised during tour rehearsals in Nashville with a Pandora Billionaire Plaque, after he surpassed 1 billion streams on the platform. He will also now be added to the recently launched Pandora Country Billionaires station as he promotes the release of his new collection "Weekends Look A Little Different These Days."
MusicantiMUSIC

August Burns Red Unleash 'Bloodletter' Video

August Burns Red have released a music video for their new single "Bloodletter". The track comes from the band's latest studio album "Guardians". Brent Rambler had this to say about the new clip,"'Bloodletter' is hands down the heaviest song on Guardians and maybe one of the heaviest songs we've ever done.
MusicantiMUSIC

Anthrax Share Episode 20 Of Anniversary Video Series

(hennemusic) Anthrax end the 1990s with a new manager and record label in the latest installment of the band's 40th anniversary video series. When 1995's "Stomp 442" touring cycle wrapped up, the New York band went through a period of change as the music industry essentially continued to shun hard rock and heavy metal artists in favor of other formats.
Beauty & Fashionthis song is sick

Isaiah Rashad Previews Upcoming Album with New Single “Headshots”

Gearing up for the imminent release of his next album, Isaiah Rashad is back with another beauty. Sharp eared fans may recognize “Headshots (4r Da Locals)” from when Rashad teased it on his IG live, way back in 2020. In typical cryptic fashion, Rashad and TDE announced the single only 4 days before the release.
Musicklbjfm.com

Members of Scorpions, Queensryche and Sebastian Bach to be featured at ‘Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp’

Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp have announced a Las Vegas event next spring that will feature The Scorpions, Sebastian Bach and members of Queensryche. In addition, the Rockstar ‘mentors’ for the camp will include Vinny Appice (Dio, Black Sabbath), Gary Hoey, Lez Warner (The Cult), Teddy Adreadis (Guns n’ Roses, Alice Cooper), Zach Throne (Slash), Chris Reeve (Filter), John Corabi, Joel Hoekstra (Whitesnake) and many more.
Musicnextmosh.com

Ross Jennings (Haken) reveals new single “Words We Can’t Unsay” + live stream

Share the post "Ross Jennings (Haken) reveals new single “Words We Can’t Unsay” + live stream" The voice of Haken, Ross Jennings has released his new single “Words We Can’t Unsay” in official lyric video form — check out the clip (created by Jack Vashko) below. The track is the first single from his debut solo album ‘A Shadow of my Future Self,’ which is scheduled for release later this year.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

JERRY CANTRELL Taps DUFF MCKAGAN, GREG PUCIATO And GIL SHARONE For New Music Video

ALICE IN CHAINS guitarist/vocalist Jerry Cantrell has confirmed that he filmed a music video for a single from his upcoming solo album on Sunday (June 27) at a photo studio in Los Angeles. Backing him during the video shoot were GUNS N' ROSES bassist Duff McKagan, guitarist/vocalist Greg Puciato (THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN) and drummer Gil Sharone.
MusicantiMUSIC

Singled Out: Gone Gone Beyond's Canyons

Gone Gone Beyond just released their new album "2030" and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the latest single from the effort "Canyons". Here is the story:. The band was in Santa Cruz, CA on our first night of a two-month tour when news of the pandemic hit. All of our shows were cancelled by the end of the weekend and we were told to head back home, which is all the way back to Barcelona for Mel. Unfortunately, David and Danny had given up their house in Boulder, CO before they left and were now without a place to go.