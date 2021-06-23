Journey Preview New Single 'The Way We Used To Be'
(hennemusic) Journey are sharing a preview video for their forthcoming new single, "The Way We Used To Be", ahead of its official release this Thursday, June 24th. The 2021 edition of the band - which sees founder Neal Schon and longtime members Jonathan Cain and Arnel Pineda joined by returning bassist Randy Jackson and new additions Nara Michael Walden on drums and Jason Derlatka on keyboardists - are featured rocking out in an animated clip of the forthcoming track.www.antimusic.com