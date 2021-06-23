Champlin Park boys golf: Vizenor finishes 58th overall at state
Champlin Park senior Noah Vizenor closed out his high school career June 15-16 in the Class 3A state meet at Bunker Hills Golf Course. Vizenor earned an All-Northwest Suburban Conference selection with a mid-conference and conference total of 159 and a 10 of 14 rounds total of 383.this season. And he closed his time representing the Rebels on the course with a 58th-place overall finish at state with a 16-over par 160.www.hometownsource.com