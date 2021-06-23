Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orchard Park, NY

5 Chestnut Ridge Hiking & Running Trails You’ve Probably Never Heard Of

By Sean Bermingham
stepoutbuffalo.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNature lovers and outdoor enthusiasts look no further than Chestnut Ridge Park, which is located in Orchard Park, NY and bursting with hiking and running trails. Highlighted by a breathtaking view of the City of Buffalo, and 1151 acres of forestry, the Ridge is a great place to cherish the essence of the outdoors.

stepoutbuffalo.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orchard Park, NY
City
Ridge, NY
City
Chestnut Ridge, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hiking Trails#Trail Running#Birds#Chestnut Ridge Loop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel
News Break
Hiking
Related
Massachusetts StateOnlyInYourState

Halibut Point Trail Is An Easy Hike In Massachusetts That Takes You To An Unforgettable View

There’s no arguing how scenic Massachusetts is with its varied landscape of beaches, wetlands, and mountains. With thousands of trails around the state, we have our pick when it comes to hikes. And lucky for us, there are plenty of easy, family-friendly hikes that lead to unforgettable views. One such hike is located at Halibut State Park in Rockport which leads visitors through the forest, around a rock quarry, and eventually to a rocky beach.
Pasadena, CAcoloradoboulevard.net

Hiking: Trail Canyon Falls

Trail Canyon Falls is a 4.7 miles out-and-back in the western San Gabriels, ending at a dramatic 30-foot falls… when there’s water. Even with just a trickle, the terminus of the hike offers a cool, green, shady spot to rest and recuperate from the 875 ft vertical ascent. Beginning at Big Tujunga Canyon Road in Sunland with a steep ascent on North Trail Canyon Road, the trail flattens as it passes several cabins, north of which it narrows to a single track that meanders along the floor of Trail Canyon. Stream crossings are easy during dry parts of the year, more daunting in a wet season.
ScienceFox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

You've heard of walking on egg shells. What about the whole egg?

Science is just like magic at Clark Planetarium. Chris DeRose stopped by for a fun activity with Cynthia Checketts. He learned about the science of what makes something strong. When you try to break an egg by squeezing it with one hand, will it break? Not if you squeeze the...
LifestylePosted by
Apartment Therapy

12 Hiking Essentials to Pack the Next Time You Hit the Trail

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. With temperatures finally warming up, it’s no surprise to see that more and more people are looking for ways to get outside and enjoy all that nature has to offer — like going hiking. While hiking is a fun way to enjoy the beauty of the great outdoors, it’s a sport that requires the right equipment, like most activities. Whether you’re a casual explorer or someone who loves to challenge themselves with a rigorous expedition, having the right hiking gear is vital to ensuring a successful (and stress-free) trek. There are a handful of must-haves most people are aware of: food, water, a first aid kit, and the right shoes. But when it comes down to the nitty-gritty, there are a couple of other items to keep handy in the woods.
Minnesota StateOnlyInYourState

See A Beautiful Lake, Wildlife, And More When You Hike The 2-Mile Dr. Roberts Trail In Minnesota

Minnesota is home to many beautiful trails. Some lead to waterfalls, while others lead through forests, along riverbanks, and into grassy prairies. And some, like the one we’d like to introduce today, takes visitors along a gorgeous Minnesota, along rows of wildflowers, and through a forest teeming with wildlife. If that sounds interesting to you, read on below to learn about the Dr. Roberts Trail at Itasca State Park in Minnesota.
TravelPosted by
Only In Maine

The 7 Secret Parks Of Maine You’ve Never Heard Of But Need To Visit

One of the most notable things about Maine is the plentiful opportunity to explore the great outdoors and there are tons of places to do it. Whether you prefer to explore your own backyard or enjoy visiting the largest state parks, we know Mainers relish the chance to get outside and enjoy the fresh air. […] The post The 7 Secret Parks Of Maine You’ve Never Heard Of But Need To Visit appeared first on Only In Your State.
Michigan StateOnlyInYourState

Windsnest Park Is The Prettiest Lake Michigan Beach That You’ve Never Heard Of

Are you obsessed with the shores of Lake Michigan? For many of us who call the Great Lakes State home, beachfront exploration is one of our favorite ways to pass the time. While we all have our favorite waterfront spots, there’s much to be said for uncovering new natural gems – and one beach in West Michigan deserves a spot on your list of must-visit outdoor locales.
Posted by
Daniela Ramos

National Parks You May Have Never Heard Of

The USA has countless national parks, all of which are incredible to visit and a must in any travel bucket list. While many of them are quite famous, there are plenty that are much lesser known and blessedly still remain free of big crowds. Among the latter, there a few real gems that are well worth a visit.
Lifestylecoloradoboulevard.net

Hiking: Dawn Mine Trail

Dawn Mine Trail is a 4.2 mile out-and-back that ends at a gold mine in the Angeles National Forest that operated from 1895-1954. From the trailhead, go east on the paved Mt Lowe Road about 0.35 miles before taking the left fork to Sunset Ridge Trail, a single track with views into Millard Canyon below. Wind along the southeast side of the canyon and look for the “Dawn Mine” sign pointing to the left fork. Descend past the cabin to the streambed of Millard Creek.
LifestyleLincoln Journal Star

Backpacking the Pine Ridge Trail

Through work and play, I have been no stranger to the Pine Ridge Trail. Portions of the route in the Pine Ridge escarpment between Chadron and Crawford have served as ways to access scenic landscapes and wildlife, or enjoy a hike or bike ride. In June 2020, my 17-year-old son,...
Hobbiestripsavvy.com

This New Adirondacks Camping Spot is Part Glamping, Part Camping, and All Fun

When my family and I arrived at the new Huttopia Adirondacks, it was already dark out. Still, a smiling attendant at the front desk welcomed us, pointing out on the map which of the 79 tents was ours. And once she told us we would have to load our luggage into wagons and bring them to our tent, I was grateful ours was the tent closest to the main lodge. While I loaded our bags into the wagon my husband slung our sleeping five-year-old over his shoulder and grabbed our dog’s leash. Climbing up the small hill to the campsite, I began to get a little nervous. I’m not really into roughing it—this was supposed to be glamping.
Hobbiestripsavvy.com

Everything You Should Pack for a Camping Trip

Of all the outdoor adventures and activities you might enjoy, camping requires one of the most robust packing checklists. Assuming that you are car camping—and not trying to whittle down your belongings for a backpacking trip—you’re essentially creating a temporary home from scratch in the great outdoors, so you need all the essential items for sleeping, cooking, exploring, and setting up a safe and comfortable campsite. Use this complete checklist to make sure you’ve got everything you need for your next night under the stars.
Hikingthemanual.com

The 10 Best Backpacking Tents for Hiking and Camping in 2021

Hiking and backpacking shelters come in all shapes, sizes, and prices. Big, heavy tent options offer plenty of room for people and gear but weigh you down while trekking to the next camp. Ultralight models save your legs from burning on the trail but rarely provide proper living space or weather protection. Buying the right tent requires shopping a wide range of solutions. If you’re looking for a camping tent that falls somewhere in the middle, you’re going to want a backpacking tent. Thankfully, we’ve done the hard work for you to round up the best backpacking tents, from budget to ultralight and everything in-between.
Buffalo, NYstepoutbuffalo.com

Guide to Adventure Aerial Parks and Zipline Courses In & Near Buffalo

Looking to partake in a thrilling, challenging adventure? Climbing through obstacle courses in the sky and flying through treetops on a zip line might be just the thing for you. Bring your friends and family to one of the many aerial parks near Buffalo, NY and show them how fun it is to step out of their comfort zone.
Buffalo, NYstepoutbuffalo.com

How to Make the Most of an Evening at Shakespeare in Delaware Park

Open air concerts, patio seating, bike rides galore… in case you haven’t noticed, it’s summer in Buffalo. With the deluge of outdoor events that begin to fill up your weekend schedule comes the annual tradition of outdoor theater in the form of Shakespeare in Delaware Park. Celebrating 46 years of...
Kansas StateOnlyInYourState

Sweet Streams Lavender Is the Best Lavender Farm In Kansas That You’ve Never Heard Of

It doesn’t matter if you love the fragrance of lavender or you find the plants mesmerizing, Sweet Streams Lavender will become your favorite destination in the Sunflower State. Located in Bucyrus, this lavender farm is one of the best in the state. With private tours, u-cut experiences, and incredible aromatherapy products, you’ll want to revisit this lavender farm in Kansas over and over again.
ShoppingGear Patrol

You’ve Never Seen Discounted Hiking Shoes Like These

Amazon Prime Day is happening June 21-22. Bookmark our Best Prime Day Deals page and check back often for the latest savings. A pair of handmade hiking boots can cost as much as $750, but right now there’s a pair made by a small Italian brand called Naglev available for $184 at Huckberry, which is 20 percent off its regular price of $230. Before you discount that as small change, know that the shoe, called the Unico Hiker, is unlike any other hiking shoe available (it’s also on our list of the best hiking boots available).