5 Chestnut Ridge Hiking & Running Trails You’ve Probably Never Heard Of

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. With temperatures finally warming up, it’s no surprise to see that more and more people are looking for ways to get outside and enjoy all that nature has to offer — like going hiking. While hiking is a fun way to enjoy the beauty of the great outdoors, it’s a sport that requires the right equipment, like most activities. Whether you’re a casual explorer or someone who loves to challenge themselves with a rigorous expedition, having the right hiking gear is vital to ensuring a successful (and stress-free) trek. There are a handful of must-haves most people are aware of: food, water, a first aid kit, and the right shoes. But when it comes down to the nitty-gritty, there are a couple of other items to keep handy in the woods.