Moms & Mendocino: A Stay at Glendeven Inn & Lodge

The posses chasing the Mendocino Outlaws rode, walked, and sometimes crawled over a thousand miles in pursuit of the killers of two men east of Mendocino on October 15, 1879. After crossing the Sacramento River at Tehama, the two main posses under Sheriff Jim Moore and Deputy Doc Standley split into separate pursuing parties. The travels of the two groups in the next week provided a glimpse into the attempted thoroughness of their search efforts: East to the town of Vina, a return trip to Tehama, followed by a turn north up that waterway to Blossom's ranch, then east to the foothills of the Sierra Nevada, along those foothills for at least fifteen miles, back to Tehama, checked for traces of the criminals at the edge of Thomes Creek, southeast to Newville, near Stony Creek, up that stream to Bear Valley, east to Willows and Colusa, then south to Williams.