Having a playlist on Spotify is very easy as a user of the platform. This is a feature in which you can group all the songs you want to listen to in a specific order. If you want to use the random mode later, it is up to you, but the truth is that whatever its use, you will have your favorite themes at hand. But you may have so many and the same artists that what you are looking for is a way to identify them all at a glance. For that, what you have to do is change the images of the Spotify playlist with this trick.