The Reddit user “JPAnalyst” did some serious research to dive deep into how college football teams produce NFL talent. The user utilized expected approximate value, a metric that measures how valuable a player should be based on draft position, and approximate value, a measurement of how valuable they really are, to show who has produced the best picks based on value in when they were selected. The user figured where each school with 20+ drafted players from 2011-20 stacked up in player performance relative to draft spot and shared his findings here, including a chart to break it all down.