Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Twitter Gems Tweeted From Twitter's Twitterrific Tweeters

By mattstaff
Posted by 
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sometimes, it's nice to take a break from all the arguing and panic-inducing headlines that can often break out in the vast world of Twitter. Instead, it can be fun to turn the attention towards what kinds of funny and downright strange observations that Twitter's wandering minds have shared most recently. This batch of Twitter gems certainly didn't disappoint. For some more gold from the Twitter world, go ahead and check out this collection of comedy gems from Tony Hawk on Twitter.

cheezburger.com
Community Policy
Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
24K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Hawk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twitterrific#Gems#Comedy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Technology
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Internet
Related
InternetMacRumors Forums

Twitter Makes It Easier to Share Tweets to Instagram Stories

Twitter on iOS now enables users to easily share tweets directly to Instagram through a Story, rather than having to screenshot and post tweets onto the platform. A new "Instagram Stories" option will appear for iOS users within the Twitter share sheet for a specific tweet. By pressing it, users are redirected to Instagram Stories with an unclickable sticker of that specific tweet. While the new method is useful for users, its limitation of not linking to the specific tweet makes the true cross-platform sharing experience a continued annoyance for users.
InternetPhone Arena

Twitter's Facebook-like emoji based Tweet Reactions could be coming to all very soon

Back in March, we passed along the word that Twitter was considering adding Facebook-style emoji reactions for tweets. Android Developer Dylan Roussel discovered that this new feature might be closer to becoming a way for Twitter users to weigh in on a tweet. Currently, there is a heart icon that can be tapped to express one's positive feelings about a tweet, but the new emoji reactions reveal a much broader range of feelings including thinking, crying, laughing to tears, clapping hands, and a heart."
InternetPosted by
HackerNoon

Work From Home Accountable For Massive Twitter Hack

The takeover of high profile Twitter profiles last month on July 15 made headlines when public figures like former President Barack Obama, Jeff Bezos, and Elon Musk began announcing that they wanted to “give back” to the community. But instead of making a donation to a COVID-related charity or something...
InternetHipHopDX.com

Tweets Is Watching: H.E.R. Fires Back At Twitter Troll

Twitter: home of Lil B curses, the occasional Kanye West rant and where trigger fingers turn to … you know the rest. Over time, rap has made its presence known on Twitter while providing artists with a platform to directly connect with countless fans now at 280 characters at a time.
InternetPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Twitter fixes bug that disabled latest tweets timeline

Yesterday, a bug led some people to believe Twitter had removed the toggle to switch between an algorithmic and chronological feed while using its web client. So Twitter being Twitter, throughout the day, people took to the service to tweet their frustrations when they found out that the star icon, which allows you to switch between the two feeds, was missing from their interface.
Internet95.5 FM WIFC

Twitter’s website not working for some users – Downdetector

(Reuters) – Twitter was down late on Wednesday for multiple users, with most of them reporting issues with the social media platform’s website, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector. More than 6,000 user reports indicated issues with Twitter, about 93% of those being related to its website, according to Downdetector....
Internetriverbender.com

What's in a tag? Twitter revamps misinformation labels

Last May, as Twitter was testing warning labels for false and misleading tweets, it tried out the word “disputed" with a small focus group. It didn't go over well. “People were like, well, who’s disputing it?" said Anita Butler, a San Francisco-based design director at Twitter who has been working on the labels since December 2019. The word “disputed," it turns out, had the opposite effect of what Twitter intended, which was to "increase clarity and transparency," she said.
Internetknowtechie.com

Twitter is giving 140 NFTs to random people that respond to these tweets

Yesterday, Twitter created a long thread highlighting seven unique pieces of artwork that it is giving away to 140 random users that interact with the tweets. This digital artwork is being given away as NFTs, or nonfungible tokens. The NFTs are being hosted on Rarible, an NFT marketplace for people to trade, buy, and sell digital artwork.
CelebritiesNew York Post

Instagram model mocked for pretending to fly business while in economy

A French Instagram influencer has reportedly been exposed as a business class fraudster on an Emirates flight. “Next Stop – Monaco. Je fly toute la night” — or “I fly all night” — Oceane El Himer wrote her roughly 847,000 followers last week. The 27-year-old model from Bordeaux posted a...
InternetCNET

Twitter explores ways to limit who can see your tweets

Twitter said Thursday it's exploring new ways for users to control who can see their tweets, including a way for people to limit their audience to "trusted friends" and see tweets from that group first. Andrew Courter, a product designer at Twitter, gave an early look at some of the...
InternetDigital Trends

Twitter mulls ‘trusted friends’ feature for targeted tweets

Twitter has revealed it’s exploring new ways for users to share their tweets. While stressing that the company hasn’t yet made working versions of any of the ideas, a designer at Twitter said that at this stage the social media company is welcoming feedback on the suggestions. The first idea...
InternetPosted by
TechRadar

Twitter may allow users to limit their tweet to "trusted friends" - Here's how

Twitter is on a spree to empower users to control their timeline interactions more effectively. Not long ago, it came up with the feature to let users decide who can reply to their tweets. And now, it seems to be working other way around --- it is now exploring new ways for users to control who can see their tweets, including limiting the tweets to "trusted friends".
InternetThe Next Web

Twitter geoblocks tweets in India over violent video circulation

Twitter has restricted 50 tweets in India related to a viral video of an elderly Muslim man being assaulted in the town of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. This action comes after cops sent a notice to summon Twitter India’s chief last week to give a statement. The Ghaziabad police force had...
InternetThe Big Lead

Barstool's Dave Portnoy Briefly Suspended From Twitter on Friday

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy was briefly suspended from Twitter on Friday night. After someone tweeted at Portnoy and Barstool CEO Erika Nardini saying he was unhappy with revenue loss and that Penn National "shareholders deserve a big Fall football season," Portnoy quote tweeted him telling him to sell his stock and DM him a year from now. He also added some color to the invitation.
SocietyDesign Taxi

Disney Renames ‘Star Wars’ Ship To Cut Off Racist Connotations

Disney has renamed Boba Fett’s iconic ship to avoid racist associations with the Star Wars character. According to UNILAD, the news was first announced by LEGO, which will be dropping the ship’s original ‘Slave 1’ name from Star Wars merchandise following a directive from Disney. While Boba Fett’s ‘Slave 1’...
Societyku.edu

Expert predicts Nigeria’s Twitter ban will fail

LAWRENCE – The government of Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari is likely to back down soon from its Twitter ban but will continue to look for measures to exert control over online political and social discourses, despite not being sufficiently adjusted to the requisite sophisticated computational thinking to attempt this control, according to James Yeku, Lagos native and University of Kansas assistant professor of African digital humanities.