Twitter Gems Tweeted From Twitter's Twitterrific Tweeters
Sometimes, it's nice to take a break from all the arguing and panic-inducing headlines that can often break out in the vast world of Twitter. Instead, it can be fun to turn the attention towards what kinds of funny and downright strange observations that Twitter's wandering minds have shared most recently. This batch of Twitter gems certainly didn't disappoint. For some more gold from the Twitter world, go ahead and check out this collection of comedy gems from Tony Hawk on Twitter.cheezburger.com