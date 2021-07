As Jets fans know by now, Gang Green will be hopping across the pond this season to London where they’ll take on the Atlanta Falcons on October 10th. If you’re a die hard Jets fan, this is a great opportunity to check out your favorite team and one of the most historic cities on the planet. With that in mind, JetNation.com has partnered with Kuoni Tumlare travel to offer an incredible package at an affordable price to allow fans to catch the game, see what London has to offer with an option to carry on to Paris, France for a short trip.