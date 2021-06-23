Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Ohio to name 5th Vax-a-Million winners as vaccinations stall

Posted by 
10TV
10TV
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The state prepared to announce the fifth and final pair of Ohio Vax-a-Million winners Wednesday evening as Ohio tries to reach the 50% mark for vaccinations statewide. More than 3.5 million Ohioans entered their names for a shot at the $1 million, up a little from the 3.4 million who had registered for last week’s drawing. About 155,000 children age 12-17 entered their names for the scholarship, an increase of about 4,700 from the previous week.

www.10tv.com
Community Policy
10TV

10TV

Columbus, OH
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus local news

 https://www.10tv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Vaccines
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Government
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Vaccines
Columbus, OH
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Ohio COVID-19 Vaccines
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Lottery#School Children#Vaccinations#Vax#Ohio Vax A Million#Ohioans#The Ohio Lottery#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Sports
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Lottery
Related
Ohio StatePosted by
10TV

Gov. DeWine signs off on Ohio's new 2022-2023 budget

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Governor Mike DeWine has signed the new budget bill into law. Ohio's Fiscal Year 2022-2023 includes an income tax cut for all Ohioans. The goal of Am. Sub. House Bill 110 is to invest more than $1 billion to accelerate economic growth and vitality, according to a press release from the governor's office.
Posted by
10TV

Greyhound to add security measures to downtown bus station in agreement with Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The city of Columbus has reached an agreement with the downtown Greyhound bus station to address the high rate of crime happening in the area. Last month, City Attorney Zack Klein and the Columbus Division of Police filed a complaint for a preliminary and permanent injunction against the downtown, calling it a public nuisance and a threat to the community's safety.
Ohio StatePosted by
10TV

Extended license registration deadlines end this week in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The State of Ohio gave residents a break when it came to licensing renewal during the pandemic. That break comes to an end this week. In November of 2020, the state passed Ohio House Bill 404, which extended license, I.D., car and vehicle registration birthday expiration dates.
Columbus, OHPosted by
10TV

Poisonous Hemlock spreading in Columbus parks and trails

Trails, parks and backyards have been blossoming with beautiful flowers this past month, but a few of those plants could be harmful to your health. The Poisonous Hemlock, along with its toxic counterpart the wild parsnip, are invasive non-native weeds that have been spreading across parts of Ohio. According to...
Columbus, OHPosted by
10TV

Lower.com Field has excitement growing from fans, businesses

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Summer is in the air in Columbus, even though the pandemic hasn't totally gone away quite yet. "This energy probably hasn't been replicated in a lot of cities in the United States,” said Tim Emery, owner of Boston’s Restaurant and Sports Bar. He said that same energy is building a few blocks away from his spot.
Columbus, OHPosted by
10TV

Columbus Zoo to host ‘Military Family Free Days’ in July

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium will be hosting “Military Family Free Days” in honor of those serving our country. From July 3-11, military personnel, both past and present, and their immediate family can get free admission to the zoo and discounted admission to Zoombezi Bay. Active-duty service members and veterans...
Whitehall, OHPosted by
10TV

Whitehall City Schools superintendent passes away

WHITEHALL, Ohio — Whitehall City Schools Superintendent Brian Hamler passed away on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from the school district. Hamler died from an incurable lung disease that causes difficulty breathing called idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Hamler was the school district's eighth superintendent and has been in the role...
Columbus, OHPosted by
10TV

Mayor Ginther's father passes away after battle with cancer

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther's father passed away Monday morning, according to a statement from his office. Jeffrey Ginther died at the age of 74 after a lengthy battle with cancer. The mayor said his father was a quiet man, but was strong and was the perfect balance...
AnimalsPosted by
10TV

ODNR advises people to take down birdfeeders amid mysterious disease killing birds

Amid a mysterious disease that is killing birds across Ohio, state wildlife leaders have put out guidelines to residents to help stop the spread. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is advising the public to take down and clean bird feeders and birdbaths with 10% bleach solution, particularly if they are seeing sick/dead birds in their area.
Columbus, OHPosted by
10TV

Columbus City Council approves partial funding for rapid-transit bus system

Central Ohio will likely have 3 million people living in it, according to a Foundations Study looking into Columbus’ Northwest Corridor Project. “We know that nearly a million people will move to our region in the next 25 years, and we also know that we can’t just continue to add cars to our infrastructure,” said Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin.