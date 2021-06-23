Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Clearlake Capital and Siris-Backed Constant Contact Agrees to Acquire SharpSpring

gainesvillebizreport.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConstant Contact, an established leader in online marketing, backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with its affiliates, “Clearlake”) and Siris Capital (together with its affiliates, “Siris”), has announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire SharpSpring, Inc. (“SharpSpring”) (NASDAQ: SHSP) in an all cash transaction valued at approximately $240 million including outstanding indebtedness.

gainesvillebizreport.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Marketing#Marketing Strategies#Online Marketing#Marketing Automation#Clearlake Capital Group#L P#Siris Capital#Shsp#Constant Contact#Smb#Jmp Securities Llc#Godfrey Kahn#Sharpspring Inc#Sidley Austin Llp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that it is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu,...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five things to know about the Trump Organization indictment

New York prosecutors on Thursday unveiled the first charges in their grand jury investigation into the Trump Organization, charging the former president’s company and its chief financial officer (CFO), Allen Weisselberg , with tax-related crimes. Prosecutors allege a 15-year scheme in which the Trump Organization compensated Weisselberg in a manner...