Clearlake Capital and Siris-Backed Constant Contact Agrees to Acquire SharpSpring
Constant Contact, an established leader in online marketing, backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with its affiliates, “Clearlake”) and Siris Capital (together with its affiliates, “Siris”), has announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire SharpSpring, Inc. (“SharpSpring”) (NASDAQ: SHSP) in an all cash transaction valued at approximately $240 million including outstanding indebtedness.gainesvillebizreport.com