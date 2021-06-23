Cancel
Morgantown, WV

Monongalia County Commission uses new state law to reject additional health department regulations on medical marijuana

By Mike Nolting
Metro News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Monongalia County Commission unanimously rejected additional regulations for medical marijuana dispensaries proposed by the Monongalia County Board of Health in a meeting held Wednesday in Morgantown. All three commissioners acknowledged the complexity of the medical cannabis business, security, safety and legal issues addressed by the health...

wvmetronews.com
