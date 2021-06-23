Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Michael B. Jordan apologizes and vows to rename rum line after appropriation outcry

By Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Derrick
 9 days ago

Actor Michael B. Jordan apologized Tuesday after a recent announcement promoting his forthcoming line of rum sparked a backlash over the weekend. Several accused the "Without Remorse" star of appropriating Caribbean culture by naming his beverage collection J'Ouvert, a term that marks the beginning of Carnival festivities in the Caribbean and is traditionally celebrated by the people of Trinidad and Tobago, according to the Guardian.

www.thederrick.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael B Jordan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rum#Trinidad And Tobago#Appropriation#Carnival#J Ouvert#Guardian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesimdb.com

Nicki Minaj Calls On Michael B. Jordan to Rename His Rum Brand With Ties to Caribbean Culture

Not everyone is intoxicated by the name of Michael B. Jordan's new liquor company. Over the weekend, the Black Panther star's girlfriend, Lori Harvey, shared photos from an apparent launch party for a rum called J'Ouvert. "Congratulations on the launch of your rum baby!!! I'm so proud of you!!!" Lori captioned an Instagram Story photo of Michael at the gathering, according to screenshots shared on social media. However, many took social media to express their disappointment with the 34-year-old actor's company name, including Nicki Minaj. Some have even accused the brand of cultural appropriation. Traditionally, J'Ouvert is a festival that...
NBAenergy941.com

Michael B. Jordan Plans To Rename His Rum Brand Amid Controversy

Michael B. Jordan will be changing the name of his rum brand following criticism. Jordan took to social media on Tuesday night to apologize and make the announcement. Michael B. Jordan was being accused of cultural appropriation after the name of his rum brand is being called into question. A...
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Creed 3’s Michael B. Jordan Apologizes After Catching Flack From Nicki Minaj Over His Brand New Rum Brand

The biggest Hollywood actors have inadvertently made it tradition to put their names on alcohol brands. Ryan Reynolds has Aviation Gin, George Clooney has Casamigos Tequila, Matthew McConaughey has his Wild Turkey Longbranch Bourbon and Danny DeVito has his name on his own Limoncello. Creed 3 and Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan was set to join the liquor brand game himself until he was called out for culturally appropriating his rum label – even by rapper and pop star Nicki Minaj.
Celebritiesglobalvoices.org

Was Michael B. Jordan's ‘J'ouvert’ rum cultural appropriation or a missed opportunity for Trinidad and Tobago?

After African American actor Michael B. Jordan launched his new rum brand on Juneteenth, the day that commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States, social media users from Trinidad and Tobago besieged the internet with cries of “cultural appropriation” over the rum's name. J'ouvert (from “Jour Ouvert”: literally “the opening of the day”), or the more Creolised “Jouvay,” is the elemental ritual that begins the country's annual Carnival festival.
MusicHipHopDX.com

Raekwon Drops A Song Assist For Michael B. Jordan + Oprah Winfrey Show Soundtrack

Wu-Tang Clan emeritus Raekwon is sharpening his lyrical sword through a contribution to OWN Network’s series David Makes Man. The Chef recorded the song “Bring Dat Doe” featuring singer PWright to add to the soundtrack. Producer Lord Quest provides a laid-back, simple kick and snare with sparse instrumentation — reminiscent of the 90s vibe the Hip Hop legend built his reputation slaying throughout the decade.
CelebritiesPopculture

Shaquille O'Neal Weighs in on Michael B. Jordan Producing DC's 'Static Shock' (Exclusive)

Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan is flexing his comic book muscles with a shift from the Marvel Universe to the DCU as a producer for the big-screen adaptation of Static Shock. The actor told The Hollywood Reporter he is "proud to be part of building a new universe centered around Black superheroes; our community deserves that." But that pride isn't just coming from Jordan as NBA legend, Shaquille O'Neal is ecstatic as well.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Wears White Short Shorts With Stiletto Heels To Meet Up With BF A$AP Rocky In NYC: Photos

RiRi looked like an off-duty model while out in NYC this week. See the pics. Rihanna offered a masterclass in street style while out in New York this week. The Fenty Beauty mogul, 33, visited boyfriend A$AP Rocky at an office space in the city on June 29 and rocked a stylish look: a white shirt with matching white shorts and white heels, finished with an oversized light gray blazer. The singer finished the look with a baseball cap and a red lip, looking like an off-duty model rocking her best street style attire.
EntertainmentPosted by
GamesRadar+

Black Panther 2 has started production, and Kevin Feige says the sequel would make Chadwick Boseman "proud"

Black Panther 2, officially titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, has started production. Kevin Feige confirmed the news to Variety, and spoke about the sequel ahead of a Black Widow fan event. "It's clearly very emotional without Chad [Chadwick Boseman]," he said. "But everyone is also very excited to bring the world of Wakanda back to the public and back to the fans. We're going to do it in a way that would make Chad proud." Boseman, who played the title role of T'Challa in the MCU, passed away last year.
Moviesthemanual.com

Watch Black Panther Online: Stream the Hit Movie Now

One of the best installments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — Black Panther — is available to stream online right now. If you’re keen to be gripped by the fantastic tale again or you’ve somehow never seen it before, it’s possible to watch Black Panther via Disney+. The 18th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the story looks at the rise of T’Challa as he’s crowned king of Wakanda following his father’s death and has to stand up against Killmonger who has different ideas about how to run the land. Here’s how to watch Black Panther online.
MoviesSea Coast Echo

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever production underway

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' has started filming this week. Production on the highly anticipated sequel to Marvel's 2018 superhero blockbuster as studio boss Kevin Feige admitted the cast and crew is finding it "very emotional" returning to work without late actor Chadwick Boseman, who died in August 2020. Feige told...
CelebritiesPosted by
Shine my Crown

Chika Criticizes Kylie Jenner for ‘Capitalizing on a Lie’

Rapper Chika is not afraid to air her opinion. On Tuesday, she took to Twitter to air our Kylie Jenner, who she says built her billion-dollar industry on a lie. “kylie jenner got lip injections, lied about it, saying it was just the way she lines them, creating a wave of yt women looking like mirandasings, then made a brand of lipkits (ya know, capitalizing on a lie), & then sold the company to a billionaire corporation to deceive forbes,” Chika tweeted.
CelebritiesDerrick

Amber Heard is mom 'on my own terms' of new baby girl Oonagh

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Amber Heard says she has become a mom and did it “on my own terms,” as a single parent. In an Instagram post, the actor said she welcomed daughter Oonagh Paige Heard on April 8. A photo of Heard with the baby nestled against her accompanied Thursday's announcement.
TennisHello Magazine

Why Pippa Middleton and mum Carole were once refused entry to Wimbledon's Royal Box

With family connections to the Duchess of Cambridge, it's no surprise that Pippa Middleton and her mum Carole are usually treated to VIP seats in the Royal Box at Wimbledon. However, the mother-daughter duo were once relegated to standard seats back in 2017 when they arrived too late for Andy Murray's match against Benoit Paire. Kate's younger sister and mother were pictured sitting separately, just outside of the prestigious seating area that is traditionally reserved for royals, athletes and VIP guests.