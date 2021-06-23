Michael B. Jordan apologizes and vows to rename rum line after appropriation outcry

One of the best installments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — Black Panther — is available to stream online right now. If you’re keen to be gripped by the fantastic tale again or you’ve somehow never seen it before, it’s possible to watch Black Panther via Disney+. The 18th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the story looks at the rise of T’Challa as he’s crowned king of Wakanda following his father’s death and has to stand up against Killmonger who has different ideas about how to run the land. Here’s how to watch Black Panther online.