Youngstown, OH

Gladys E. Thomas

Mahoning Matters
Mahoning Matters
 8 days ago
YOUNGSTOWN — Gladys E. Thomas, 94, died Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Hospice House. She was born April 11, 1927, in Youngstown, a daughter of Willis and Julia Danko Weitzman. Gladys is survived by her daughter, Elaine M. (Anthony) Severino of Youngstown; her granddaughter, Julia Severino of Youngstown; two great-grandsons, Anthony and Nickolas Severino, whom she adored; two nephews, Steve and Ron Bayus, to whom she was very close; and sisters-in-law, Rita Wolff and Mary Thomas.

