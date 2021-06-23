American Express' Departures magazine relaunches as digital property

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,184,174 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,147,650,000 after acquiring an additional 201,874 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of American Express by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,961,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,833,273,000 after acquiring an additional 296,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,454,238 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,332,930,000 after acquiring an additional 194,116 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,740,430 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,056,805,000 after acquiring an additional 77,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $816,426,000. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.