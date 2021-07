Programming note: JohnWallStreet will be off Monday and be back on Tuesday morning. Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Sports, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, recently introduced the launch of “NAFES,” an online licensing platform designed to encourage and facilitate foreign investment into local clubs, academies and facilities across 27 sports. For the first time, investors from around the globe will have the opportunity to take full ownership of assets in the rapidly growing Saudi sports economy (+174% over the last three years).