TVLine Items: The Boys Taps Revenge Alum, Lucifer Vet Gets Woke and More

By Vlada Gelman
TVLine
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRevenge vet Nick Wechsler is suiting up for The Boys Season 3 as the supe Blue Hawk, EW.com reports. Additionally, Miles Gaston Villanueva (Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders) will play Supersonic, while Sean Patrick Flannery (Dexter) will portray Gunpowder. All three characters are original to the Amazon Prime series and are not part of the Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson comics on which the show is based.

