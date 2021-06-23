Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Europe

How the Venice Biennale Makes Life Harder for Working Venetians

By Giulio Piovesan
Hyperallergic
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupport Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». There are two things in which we Italians love to pride ourselves. One is food. The other thing we like to boast about is that every year tens of millions of foreign tourists flock to our country to admire the very same artistic and cultural riches that we seldom set eyes on. Indeed, although it has ups and downs, tourism is always thriving thanks to the uncountable Italian natural and human-made treasures.

hyperallergic.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emil Cioran
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venice Biennale#Arts Journalism#Hyperallergic#Italians#Iuav
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tourism
Place
Europe
Related
DesignInhabitat.com

Therme Art unveils 3 urban sustainability projects at Venice Architecture Biennale

“Through the pandemic, we learned that our cities are basically monocultures of human life,” said Mikolaj Sekutowicz, curator and co-founder of Therme Art. “This makes them vulnerable, because we cannot live without the other life — the other organisms that created our bodies over 200,000 years of evolution.” Many of us have felt that vulnerability as COVID-19 spread human misery and constraints through urban neighborhoods.
Visual Artartforum.com

Ian Volner on the 17th Venice Architecture Biennale

THE CROWD AT THE SMOLNY INSTITUTE had only just stopped applauding, the minority delegates having reluctantly ceded the floor, when the leader of the revolutionary congress grasped the sides of the podium and spoke the first words of a new era. “We shall now proceed to construct the socialist order,” Vladimir Lenin said: In Russian, the verb he used was stroit (строить), literally “to build”; in time, versions of the phrase would become a rhetorical rallying cry throughout the Soviet Union and its allied states, adorning the overpass of a dam on the Volga River, for example, and the side of an apartment block in Moscow. From its very founding, the political project of twentieth-century communism was married to the idea of building things.
Visual ArtArchDaily

The Peruvian Pavilion in the 2021 Venice Biennale Seeks to Transform Fences into Tools for Integration

“Playground: Artifacts for Interaction”, by curator Felipe Ferrer, aims to transform the fences surrounding Peru's public spaces into tools for social integration. The project proposes removing the gates enclosing public spaces throughout Lima and Peru's other urban centers, inviting residents to freely enter and interact with the spaces. By removing these "security" mechanisms, which really serve as tools of segregation, and installing benches, playgrounds, and soccer fields, the project aims to divert all the energy, time, and resources put into installing fences and channel it into bringing new life to these public spaces.
Visual ArtArchDaily

7 National Pavilions at the 2021 Venice Biennale that Explore Migration and its Impact on Built Environments

Several recurring qualities and topics were explored at the 17th Venice Architecture Biennale, answering curator Hashim Sarkis' question of "How Will We Live Together". Sarkis called upon architects “to imagine spaces in which we can generously live together”, spaces that are unbound by spatial or social contracts, and are flexible enough to welcome individuals and make them find a sense of belonging in an entirely different habitat. Unlike decades ago, migration today is no longer considered as relocating from rural areas to cities, where people needed to be in proximity to their workplaces. Technological advancements, new work modules, and most notably the pandemic altered the way people perceive spaces, making it possible to complete at least 85% of day-to-day responsibilities from practically anywhere in the world. What we have learned from previous cases, and what we are observing now, is that the built environment needs to be flexible.
DesignArchDaily

AAU ANASTAS Explores Stone's Potential for Contemporary Design at the 2021 Venice Architecture Biennale

Having been invited to participate in the 17th International Venice Architecture Biennale, architecture and design practice AAU ANASTAS presents the exhibition All-Purpose, which translates the craftmanship of stone into a new form of contemporary architecture. Exhibited within the Giardini, the structure featuring an undulating parametrised stone slab supported by thin, slender columns is a material exploration that builds on the Palestinian construction tradition to create a new architectural discourse around stone.
Worldartreview.com

Angela Su to represent Hong Kong at Venice Biennale

Hong Kong will send artist Angela Su to the Venice Biennale as its representative. Known for her gothic, biomorphic drawings, pseudo-documentaries and hair embroidery, the artist is interested in the relationship between the human body and technology. Su graduated with a degree in biochemistry from the University of Toronto in...
DesignArchDaily

EFFEKT Architects Explore the Relationship between Future Communities and Natural Ecosystems at the 2021 Venice Biennale

EFFEKT Architects have been invited to exhibit their work at the 17th International Architecture Exhibition - La Biennale di Venezia. Titled "Ego to Eco", the installation focuses on the future of communities and ecosystems, and presents a series of 7 miniature projects created by the architecture firm, nestled within a fictional landscape. Exhibited at the Corderie dell'Arsenale, the exhibition will be on display from May 22nd until November 21st, 2021.
MuseumsArchDaily

OMA Explores the Future of Hospitals and the Medical Field at the 2021 Venice Biennale

OMA / Reinier De Graaf have been invited to exhibit at the 17th International Architecture Exhibition - La Biennale di Venezia. Titled "Hospital of the Future", the installation explores how after years of medical preparations and technological advancements, one pandemic was able to hinder medical progress, and kill the hospital as we know it, envisioning a new form of medical architecture.
Visual ArtPosted by
ARTnews

Ahead of Swiss Pavilion at Venice Biennale, Latifa Echakhch Joins Pace Gallery

As she prepares to take over the Swiss Pavilion at next year’s highly anticipated Venice Biennale, artist Latifa Echakhch has joined the roster of Pace Gallery. One of the world’s biggest galleries, Pace currently has permanent spaces in six cities, as well as pop-ups in East Hampton and Palm Beach. Her first show with Pace is set to take place in London in March 2022, one month before the Venice Biennale opens.
EntertainmentPosted by
Forbes

Forest For Change At London Design Biennale 2021- A Breath Of Life In The City

The 2021 London Design Biennale has the idea of “can we design a better world” right at its heart. Set in the forecourt of London’s Somerset House, I was particularly drawn towards the Global Goals Pavilion with its Forest for Change. 400 swaying trees in such an historic place are in fact exhilarating. The planting and spacing is done in such a naturalistic way that it feels just like being in a magical, faraway forest.
Seattle, WAbainbridgereview.com

Famed Venetian glass artist’s work now displayed on Bainbridge

Heads up Bainbridge Islanders, famed Italian glass artist Lino Tagliapietra’s work is on display and available for purchase at a local small art studio run by his grandson, Jacopo Vecchiato. The showroom is an extension of the Seattle gallery Lino Tagliapietra Inc, of which Vecchiato has been president for nine...
Visual Artwestplainsdailyquill.net

Greek construction worker arrested for Picasso work theft

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A painting donated to Greece by Pablo Picasso will go back on display at the newly renovated National Gallery in Athens following its recovery more than nine years after it …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a...
Visual ArtMetro International

Greece recovers stolen Picasso, Mondrian paintings

ATHENS (Reuters) -Greece has recovered works of art by Pablo Picasso and Piet Mondrian, stolen from its National Gallery in 2012, authorities said on Tuesday. Thieves broke into the gallery and snatched Picasso’s 1939 painting “Woman’s Head”, donated by the Spanish artist in 1949, and Dutch painter Mondrian’s “Mill” dated 1905.
Visual ArtOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Stolen Picasso is found in a gorge, nine years after Greek art heist

“For the Greek people, a tribute from Picasso,” Pablo Picasso inscribed on the back of his painting “Head of a Woman,” which he presented as a gift to the National Art Gallery of Athens in 1946, to honor the nation’s resistance against the Nazis. So when thieves stole the painting...
Visual ArtTime Out Global

Here are the art exhibitions we can't wait to see in July

Skating has had a massive, though largely overlooked, impact on contemporary culture. This exhibition will give it some long overdue attention, with a collection of photography, film, design and fashion, all about life on four wheels and plank of wood. Gnarly. 19 Jul-19 Sep, Somerset House. More information here. ‘Joy’...
Visual ArtTime Out Global

A Masterpiece of British Art is Finally Coming Back to London

You don’t often get to sing ‘Three Lions’ in reference to a painting, but here’s your chance, because Thomas Gainsborough’s famous ‘The Blue Boy’ is coming home. The work – one of Britain’s great masterpieces according to many, though not to me, because I genuinely dislike it – has been in America for 100 years, ever since it was sold by the Duke of Westminster to an American railway magnate called Henry E Huntington.