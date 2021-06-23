A Complete Guide to the GFX Tool for PUBG on Android

Android has, over many years, become a platform where you can now play games that are not just Candy Crush re-skins. This means FPS and fast-paced titles such as Call of Duty: Mobile, PUBG Mobile, and Fortnite are all playable on your smartphone, and emulation also allows users to play older games from older consoles as well. In all of these scenarios, while you can use touch buttons and gestures to play these games, it’s not really ideal. If you’re really into gaming on your Android smartphone, you obviously need a good smartphone. But it also makes sense to get a controller for your phone, relieving your fingers from hot touchscreens and accidental swipes. If you’re thinking about that, here are some of the best controllers you can grab for your Android smartphone right now.