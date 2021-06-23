Forspoken AMD FSR Trailer Focuses on ‘High Frame Rates at 4K’
There’s a new trailer offering a brief look at Forspoken, but the focus isn’t on its story or new reveals. Rather, it is an AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) video with Luminous Productions talking about how the studio is using the new technology. Luminous Productions Studio Head and General Manager Takeshi Aramaki offered a few insights into goals for the game, such as offering “high frame rates at 4K” while some clips are shown.www.siliconera.com