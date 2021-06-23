Forspoken AMD FSR Trailer Focuses on ‘High Frame Rates at 4K’

When VR first popped up everyone was excited for what it could do for FPS-style gaming, and while that did pretty well for itself it wasn’t quite in the way everyone was expecting. Games like Half Life: Alyx, SuperHot, and In Death are show stoppers, but for sheer accessibility the unforseen VR breakout was the music/rhythm genre. Games like AirTone lead the way and the major breakout hit of Beat Saber ended up being as close to a killer app as VR has seen. Synth Riders came out about a month after and, while it got a bit lost in Beat Saber’s shadow, the game never stopped growing in the years since release. The basic library now covers 55 songs in a variety of musical genres, from the standard electronic, dubstep, and licensed tracks to the entertaining-beyond-all-reason electro-swing, and soon all that music will be making the jump to PSVR.