Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

New Morrow police chief becomes first Puerto Rican to hold title in GA

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BFtI4_0adId98J00

MORROW, Ga. — He was a major with the Brookhaven Police Department, but now you can call him the city of Morrow’s police chief.

Renan Lopez de Azua was sworn in Tuesday as the new chief. While in Brookhaven, Lopez was responsible for leading the department’s patrol division.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

With the swearing in, Lopez—who is originally from Puerto Rico—becomes the first Puerto Rican to lead a law enforcement agency in the state of Georgia.

Lopez began his law enforcement career with the Clayton County Police Department in 2003. He grew up in Morrow after moving to the United States.

Lopez is a graduate Morrow High School, earned a Bachelor’s degree in political science, and in 2018 earned his Master of Public Administration from the University of Miami.

“I am humbled and grateful for the opportunity to serve my hometown as their Chief of Police, and look forward to the opportunity to be part of the growth of the City” Lopez said.

Lopez has also been accepted into the prestigious Southern Police Institute at the University of Louisville and is expected to attend in the fall of 2022.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2021 Cox Media Group

Community Policy
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
55K+
Followers
52K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brookhaven, GA
Brookhaven, GA
Society
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Louisville, GA
City
Morrow, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Society
Morrow, GA
Crime & Safety
Brookhaven, GA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Puerto Rican#Ga#Wsb Tv News#Morrow High School#The University Of Miami#Southern Police Institute#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
Country
Puerto Rico
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Louisiana's ex-Lt. Gov. Jimmy Fitzmorris dies at 99

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — Jimmy Fitzmorris, the affable two-time lieutenant governor who narrowly lost his long-sought-after bids for New Orleans mayor and Louisiana governor, has died. He was 99. Fitzmorris died Wednesday night, his son-in-law Bruce Clement announced on his Facebook page Thursday. “The contributions made by former Lt....