New Morrow police chief becomes first Puerto Rican to hold title in GA

MORROW, Ga. — He was a major with the Brookhaven Police Department, but now you can call him the city of Morrow’s police chief.

Renan Lopez de Azua was sworn in Tuesday as the new chief. While in Brookhaven, Lopez was responsible for leading the department’s patrol division.

With the swearing in, Lopez—who is originally from Puerto Rico—becomes the first Puerto Rican to lead a law enforcement agency in the state of Georgia.

Lopez began his law enforcement career with the Clayton County Police Department in 2003. He grew up in Morrow after moving to the United States.

Lopez is a graduate Morrow High School, earned a Bachelor’s degree in political science, and in 2018 earned his Master of Public Administration from the University of Miami.

“I am humbled and grateful for the opportunity to serve my hometown as their Chief of Police, and look forward to the opportunity to be part of the growth of the City” Lopez said.

Lopez has also been accepted into the prestigious Southern Police Institute at the University of Louisville and is expected to attend in the fall of 2022.

