In Tragic Jungle, the “Heart of Darkness” Fights Back

By Alonso Aguilar
Hyperallergic
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupport Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». Before a single concise image manifests, the setting of Tragic Jungle is fully palpable. The chirping of birds is drawn out by a cacophony of colliding sounds, composer Alejandro Otaola’s ghostly drone taking over and reimagining the blurred textures of greenery in an almost synesthetic experience. Suddenly there’s a violent intrusion; a pounding noise breaks the natural harmony, signaling humankind’s interference. Like in most adventure fiction, the tension between man and nature is clear. But director Yulene Olaizola attempts to expand these well-trodden paths.

