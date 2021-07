Now more than ever, organizations around the world are looking to extend their existing mainframe investments as part of larger digital transformation initiatives. As core systems of record and reliability, mainframes continue to run many organizations’ most important applications and the idea of replacing these systems comes with greater risk than reward. While organizations are considering modernization of their mainframe investments, it’s important to remember that maintaining mainframe access and offering new ways for their users to work with the data and systems is a vital part of the larger project.