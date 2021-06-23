Cancel
Pharmaceuticals

NIH begins clinical trial testing COVID-19 vaccine in pregnant women

By Thomson Reuters
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – The U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) said on Wednesday it had begun a study to evaluate the immune responses generated by COVID-19 vaccines in pregnant or postpartum women. Pregnant women are at higher risk of complications including premature birth, high blood pressure with organ failure risk, need...

Anthony Fauci
