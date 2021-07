In this article, I’ll be your guide and take you on a journey of exploring the essential bare minimal knowledge that you need in order to master Python for getting started in data science. I will assume that you have no prior coding experience or that you may come from a non-technical background. However, if you are coming from a technical or computer science background and have knowledge of a prior programming language and would like to transition to Python, you can use this article as a high-level overview to get acquainted with the gist of the Python language. Either way, it is the aim of this article to navigate you through the landscape of the Python language at their intersection with data science, which will help you get started in no time.