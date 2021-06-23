Cancel
Astronomy

Exoplanets in 2,034 star-systems get cosmic front-row seat to see Earth

Science Daily
 13 days ago

Scientists at Cornell University and the American Museum of Natural History have identified 2,034 nearby star-systems -- within the small cosmic distance of 326 light-years -- that could find Earth merely by watching our pale blue dot cross our sun. That's 1,715 star-systems that could have spotted Earth since human...

www.sciencedaily.com
#Earth#Milky Way Galaxy#European Space Agency#Cornell University#Sun#Gaia#Breakthrough Starshot#The Carl Sagan Institute#Breakthrough Initiatives
