Mazda Wants to Electrify the MX-5 Miata by 2030 (UPDATE)

By James Gilboy
thedrive
 8 days ago
A spokesperson said that Mazda "will work hard to make it a lightweight, affordable, open two-seater sports car." Last week, Mazda pledged electric vehicles would make up a quarter of its sales by 2030, by which point its entire lineup will be electrified. In case the implications weren't clear enough, Mazda executives spelled them out at a recent presentation, confirming the MX-5 will inevitably receive some form of electrification. This has now been confirmed to The Drive by its U.S. spokesperson.

