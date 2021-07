The IHSAA baseball State Finals concluded Tuesday night at Victory Field with the 3A and 4A championship games, and it was a banner night for Dubois County. In Class 3A, Southridge defeated Hanover Central 2-0 for the school’s first baseball title after heartbreaking losses in the state finals in 2018 and 2019. In the largest class, Jasper defeated Fishers 3-1. It was the sixth baseball championship in school history and the first in class 4A for the Wildcats.