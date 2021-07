Let’s be clear: The Phillies are more than one player away from being a World Series contender. But could they be a reliever shy of a postseason berth?. Look, crazier things have happened, such as a $200 million roster being three games under .500, or a big-market club missing the playoffs nine years running, or a team that has picked 7th, 10th, 1st, 8th, 3rd, 14th, and 15th in the last seven drafts having a mostly non-homegrown core and a farm system that even Bryce Harper recently described as “depleted.”