Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

New research reveals remarkable resilience of sea life in the aftermath of mass extinctions

Science Daily
 13 days ago

Pioneering research has shown marine ecosystems can start working again, providing important functions for humans, after being wiped out much sooner than their return to peak biodiversity. The study, led by the University of Bristol and published today in Proceedings of the Royal Society B, paves the way for greater...

www.sciencedaily.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sea Life#Marine Life#Fish#Extinctions#Biodiversity#The University Of Bristol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
Related
AstronomyThe Weather Channel

Mystery Deepens as New Study Indicate that Underground Lakes on South Pole of Mars May Not be Real

Subsurface lakes found under Mars' south pole, using data from the European Space Agency's Mars Express orbiter, may not really be lakes at all, argue researchers. Two research teams in 2018, working on data from the Mars Express orbiter announced a surprising discovery: Signals from a radar instrument reflected off the red planet's south pole appeared to reveal a liquid subsurface lake.
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

After 140 Years, Biologists Have 'Resurrected' The Genus of These Weird Yellow Cells

Deep in the tissues of sea anemones, corals, and jellyfish are strange yellow cells which are genetically distinct from the marine animals. More than a century after these cells were first assigned a now forgotten genus, a new paper has resurrected the name and described six new species from around the world. "Because our team comprises scientists from seven countries, we were able to collect all of these samples, and some during the global pandemic," said lead author of the study, biologist Todd LaJeunesse from Penn State University. "This study highlights how the spirit of scientific discovery brings people together, even in times of...
WildlifePosted by
CNN

In fossilized dinosaur poop, scientists find hidden treasure

(CNN) — You might think fossilized feces are only full of crap, but new research on one specimen has turned up a hidden treasure: a 230-million-year-old, previously undiscovered beetle species. Named Triamyxa coprolithica, the tiny beetles are also the first insects to be described from fossilized feces -- or coprolites...
ScienceIFLScience

A New Twist On The Cause Of The Earth's Greatest Extinction Event

New evidence has provided confirmation for the idea that immense volcanic eruptions caused the end-Permian mass extinction, but offers a novel twist as to the connection. A paper in Nature Communications reveals the eruptions were accompanied by an increase in nickel abundance, which altered the balance of life-forms on the planet, eventually sending the atmosphere's composition haywire.
WildlifeEurekAlert

Virome in marine ecosystems reveal remarkable invertebrate RNA virus diversity

Human's understanding of the oceans is still limited. The oceans are rich of various kinds of resource which have great exploitation potential and are far away from fully development. Marine biosafety also needs to be noticed. There are not only many animal and plant species undiscovered, but also a much larger and diverse number of microorganisms such as viruses. Traditional studies of marine viruses have focused on bacteriophage represented DNA viruses, and little is known about the genetic diversity, distribution characteristics and transmission patterns of marine invertebrate RNA viruses.
California Statewiltonbulletin.com

Somehow, Cows Caused a Mass Aquatic Extinction in California

Consider, for a moment, the idea of a mass extinction. What do you generally associate with the causes of such an event? Natural disasters come to mind, as does extensive pollution — it’s not hard to inexorably associate human beings with the root causes of mass extinction. But a mass extinction in California has a different culprit, and it’s one that says, “Moo.” Can cows be the engine of ecological catastrophes? Evidently, the answer is a resounding yes.
AstronomyGizmodo

Clouds on Venus Are Too Dry to Sustain Life as We Know It, New Research Suggests

Venus is now the hottest planet in the solar system in more ways than one, as scientists buzz over three newly announced missions to explore it, while debate continues over whether a biosignature exists within its clouds. But as new research today shows, Venus has an atmosphere that’s way too dry to support even the hardiest microorganisms—a finding that could restore the planet’s longstanding reputation as Earth’s most inhospitable neighbor.
Earth SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

Ancient Rocks Reveal How Volcanos Unleashed The Mother of All Extinctions

Over a quarter of a billion years ago, at the close of the Permian, life's resilience was put to the ultimate test. Nine out of every ten marine species perished – along with nearly three quarters of species on land – in what's now referred to as The Great Dying. The smoking gun is an intense period of volcanic activity in what is modern-day Siberia, blasting material into the atmosphere hundreds of thousands of years prior to the ecological catastrophe. Now chemists have uncovered what looks to be the bullet: traces of a nickel isotope that altered the chemistry of the planet's...
WildlifeScience Daily

Belowground microbial solutions to aboveground plant problems

Land plants -- plants that live primarily in terrestrial habitats and form vegetation on earth -- are anchored to the ground through their roots, and their performance depends on both the belowground soil conditions and the aboveground climate. Plants utilize sunlight to grow through the process of photosynthesis where light energy is converted to chemical energy in chloroplasts, the powerhouses of plant cells. Therefore, the amount and quality of light perceived by chloroplasts through light absorbing pigments, such as chlorophyll, is a defining factor in plant growth and health. A substantial amount of the chemical compounds produced during the conversion of light energy to chemical energy, termed photoassimilates (mainly sugars), is translocated to the plant root compartment and invested in the surrounding soil to sustain microbial growth. Consequently, roots harbour complex microbial communities of bacteria and filamentous eukaryotes (i.e., fungi and oomycetes), and the composition of these communities profoundly influences plant performance. However, the extent to which plants can take advantage of belowground microbes to orchestrate aboveground stress responses remains largely unexplored. Now, in a new study published in Nature Plants, Stéphane Hacquard and his colleagues from the Department of Plant-Microbe Interactions at the MPIPZ in Cologne, Germany, shed light on these aboveground-belowground connections.
WildlifeEurekAlert

New fossil sheds light on the evolution of how dinosaurs breathed

An international team of scientists has used high-powered X-rays at the European Synchrotron, the ESRF, to show how an extinct South African 200-million-year-old dinosaur, Heterodontosaurus tucki, breathed. The study is published in eLife on 6 July 2021. In 2016, scientists from the Evolutionary Studies Institute at the University of the...
Earth SciencePosted by
Forbes

Geochemical Study Links Earth’s Worst Mass Extinction To Volcanism

The most severe mass extinction event in the past 540 million years eliminated more than 90 percent of Earth's marine species and 75 percent of terrestrial species. Although scientists had previously hypothesized that the end-Permian mass extinction, which took place 251 million years ago, was triggered by voluminous volcanic eruptions in a region of what is now Siberia, they were not able to explain the mechanism by which the eruptions resulted in the extinction of so many different species, both in the oceans and on land.
Wildlifetechnologynetworks.com

Vital Microbial Nitrogen Fixation Can Happen on "Marine Snow"

Nitrogen is essential for all life on Earth. In the global oceans however, this element is scarce, and nitrogen availability is therefore critical for the growth of marine life. Some bacteria found in marine waters can convert nitrogen gas (N2) to ammonia (known as N2 fixation), and thereby supply the marine food web with nitrogen.
WildlifeScience Daily

Light pollution has complex effects on animal vision

Changes in the colour and intensity of light pollution over the past few decades result in complex and unpredictable effects on animal vision, new research shows. Insect attraction to light is a well-known phenomenon, but artificial lighting can also have more subtle consequences for species that rely on night-time vision for their behaviour.
AnimalsScience Daily

New species of pseudo-horses living 37 million years ago

Although hypomorph mammals (or equids) are currently represented by only one genus ('Equus') and just a handful of species of horses, donkeys and zebras, they were more diverse during the Eocene epoch (between 56 and 33.9 million years ago). One of the most widespread groups in Europe, which was an archipelago at that time, were the palaeotheriidae, named after the genus 'Palaeotherium', described in 1804 from fossils originating in the quarries of Montmartre (Paris) by the famous French naturalist George Cuvier.
WildlifeScience Daily

Sharp size reduction in dinosaurs that changed diet to termites

Dinosaurs were generally huge, but a new study of the unusual alvarezsaurs show that they reduced in size about 100 million years ago when they became specialised ant-eaters. The new work is led by Zichuan Qin, a PhD student at the University of Bristol and Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology in Beijing. He measured body sizes of dozens of specimens and showed that they ranged in size from 10-70 kg, the size of a large turkey to a small ostrich, for most of their existence and then plummeted rapidly to chicken-sized animals at the same time as they adopted a remarkable new diet: ant-eating.

Comments / 0

Community Policy