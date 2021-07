Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg will be offering their own unique take on the Summer Olympics as they team up for a new comedy sports presentation for Peacock. Olympic Highlights With Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg will be available exclusively on the NBC streamer and will see the comedian and rapper acting as comedy guides through the Tokyo Olympics. The pair will bring their hilarious commentary and analysis to the event’s most impressive displays of athleticism, as well as the moments that don’t go as planned.