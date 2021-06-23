NBA coaching tracker, latest updates: Celtics to hire Ime Udoka, per report; Rick Carlisle leaves Mavs

Several names have started to emerge in the Boston Celtics’ search for a new head coach. Brad Stevens, who is leading the interview process for Boston, has already received permission to speak to a few prospective candidates, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Stevens has completed interviews with assistants on his staff, and now plans to speak with several assistant coaches from around the league’s landscape, including Chauncey Billups from the Los Angeles Clippers, Darvin Ham and Charles Lee of the Milwaukee Bucks, Jamahl Mosley of the Dallas Mavericks and Ime Udoka of the Brooklyn Nets. Boston’s candidate pool is expected to be expansive, per Wojnarowski.