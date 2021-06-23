Cancel
Through proposed climate labs, Department of Energy reaches out to urban communities

By Adrian Cho
Science Now
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaking aim at two goals at once, the Department of Energy (DOE) wants to launch an initiative both to address the climate crisis and increase diversity in the U.S. scientific workforce. In its 2022 budget request to Congress, DOE requests funds to create urban integrated field laboratories (IFLs) that would gather climate data in cities and build bridges to urban communities, including by collaborating with minority-serving universities, such as historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

www.sciencemag.org
