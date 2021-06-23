Cancel
Science

How do most lobsters stay cancer-free? Newly sequenced genome could reveal their secrets

By R.M. Davis
Science Now
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConsider the American lobster—a bottom-dwelling crustacean that lives up to 100 years in the wild. Scientists have long wondered at its astonishing longevity: Lobsters do not grow weaker with age and only rarely suffer from cancers. Now, researchers have published the first high-quality draft of the lobster genome, yielding surprising insights about the animal’s immune system and genomic stability that may one day help answer fundamental questions about aging—not only in lobsters, but also in humans.

#Cancer#Lobsters#American Lobster#Human Genome#Gmgi#Science Advances#Canadian
ScienceGenetic Engineering News

Ancient Human Genomes Reveal Peopling of the Americas

A ball of hair tangled around a whalebone comb was preserved in the arctic permafrost for nearly 4,000 years. Found in the 1980s and stored in a Denmark museum, it was only in 2010 that evolutionary biologist Eske Willerslev, PhD, professor and director of University of Copenhagen’s GeoGenetics Centre, used shotgun DNA sequencing to reconstruct the genetic history of the first entire ancient human genome from the hair. He found it came from a Saqqaq man—the earliest known people to settle in Greenland.
WildlifeDaily Evergreen

Researchers find Tasmanian devil genome responds to unique transmissible cancer

An international collaboration involving researchers from the University of Idaho and WSU is studying transmissible cancers and evolution in Tasmanian devils. Tasmanian devils are marsupials that are closely related to the now-extinct Tasmanian tiger. They are one of only a few species affected by transmissible cancers, said Paul Hohenlohe, study principal investigator and UI biological sciences associate professor.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

How To Find DNA Needles in Genomic Haystacks

Using Python to Find Regulatory Motifs in the Genome. If I asked you to find me a needle in a haystack, you’d oblige only out of etiquette. If I then told you there are actually 10 needles in the haystack and they all look slightly different, rage would consume you as punched my teeth out.
Wildlifeumass.edu

Newly Sequenced Genome of Extinct Giant Lemur Sheds Light on the Animal’s Biology, May Offer Insight on Impacts on Madagascar’s Ecosystems

AMHERST, Mass. – Using an unusually well-preserved subfossil jawbone, a multi-national team of researchers has sequenced for the first time the nuclear genome of the koala lemur (Megaladapis edwardsi), one of the largest of the 17 or so giant lemur species that went extinct on the island of Madagascar between about 500 and 2,000 years ago. The findings reveal new information about this animal’s position on the primate family tree and how it interacted with its environment, which could help in understanding the impacts of past lemur extinctions on Madagascar’s ecosystems.
ScienceNature.com

Genome-wide cell-free DNA screening: a focus on copy-number variants

Of 86,902 prenatal genome-wide cell-free DNA (cfDNA) screening tests, 4,121 were positive for a chromosome abnormality. This study examines 490 cases screen-positive for one or more subchromosomal copy-number variants (CNV) from genome-wide cfDNA screening. Methods. Cases positive for one or more subchromosomal CNV from genome-wide cfDNA screening and diagnostic outcomes...
SciencePhys.org

Genome study reveals East Asian coronavirus epidemic 20,000 years ago

An international study has discovered a coronavirus epidemic broke out in the East Asia region more than 20,000 years ago, with traces of the outbreak evident in the genetic makeup of people from that area. Professor Kirill Alexandrov from CSIRO-QUT Synthetic Biology Alliance and QUT's Centre for Genomics and Personalised...
Technologyaithority.com

Australian Genomic Sequencing Leader Accelerates Research With Cloudian

AGRF Simplifies Data Management for Vital Clinical Research Projects with S3-Compatible Object Storage. Cloudian announced that the Australian Genome Research Facility (AGRF) has deployed Cloudian’s S3-compatible object storage solution, enabling AGRF to manage and store its rapidly growing volumes of genome sequencing data more efficiently and cost effectively at a vital time for the industry.
HealthTimes Union

My Gene Counsel Selected by Foundation for Prader-Willi Research to Enable Responsible Return of Results for Genome Sequencing Project

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (PRWEB) June 24, 2021. My Gene Counsel, a digital health company that provides innovative genetic counseling solutions, today announced it is partnering with the Foundation for Prader-Willi Research (FPWR) on the first Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS) Genome Project. Through this partnership, My Gene Counsel will support FPWR in the responsible return of select genetic test results to research participants with PWS who undergo whole genome sequencing.
CancerPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find a new method to treat cancer effectively

In a recent study published in Cell Metabolism, researchers found that trained immune cells that ruthlessly kill cancerous tumors may prove a game-changer for people living with late-stage cancer. They uncovered that changing the metabolism of natural killer (NK) immune cells allows these cells to overcome the hostile conditions found...
WildlifeGenomeWeb

Science Papers Present Analysis of Chinese Mountain Cat, American Lobster Genome

By analyzing genomic data for the Chinese mountain cat, a team led by Peking University researchers confirm that the animal is a subspecies of wildcat and not involved in cat domestication in China. As detailed in Science Advances, the Chinese mountain cat has a controversial taxonomic status, with disagreement over whether it is a true species or a wildcat subspecies, and whether it contributed to cat domestication in its native country. To investigate, the scientists collected samples of the Chinese mountain cat over its entire range in the Tibetan region, as well as the the Asiatic wildcat from Xinjiang and domestic cats across China, and sequenced 51 nuclear genomes, 55 mitogenomes, and multilocus regions from 270 modern or museum specimens. Their analyses classified the Chinese mountain cat as a wildcat and revealed ancient admixture events between it and the Asiatic wildcat, but not evidence of any role in feline domestication.
Cancerbiospace.com

How a New Class of Cancer Drug Could Stop Future Coronaviruses

A new class of compounds currently in development against acute myeloid leukemia has been discovered to block coronavirus reproduction in human lung cells. In order to reproduce in the body, viruses must hijack some of the natural genetic mechanisms to assist. Coronaviruses encode a complete set of genetic instructions in RNA chains. This led researchers to question whether modifying enzymes would be able to alter the production of viral proteins that enable virus multiplication.
CollegesMinnesota Daily

University receives funding to conduct COVID-19 genome sequencing

The University of Minnesota Genomics Center (UMGC) recently received funding to conduct genome sampling for COVID-19 in an effort to combat the spread of variants and mutations in the future. The UMGC, in collaboration with the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and with funding from the Center for Disease Control...
Aerospace & DefensePhys.org

Astronauts demonstrate CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing in space

Researchers have developed and successfully demonstrated a novel method for studying how cells repair damaged DNA in space. Sarah Stahl-Rommel of Genes in Space and colleagues present the new technique in the open-access journal PLOS ONE on June 30, 2021. Damage to an organism's DNA can occur during normal biological...
ScienceGenetic Engineering News

mRNA Tracking with Fluorescent Cytosine Preserves Natural Behavior

Although there are several methods for labeling and tracking RNA inside living cells, they lean heavily toward one side or another of a vexing tradeoff. At one extreme, there are labels that emit a strong signal and perturb mRNA activity. At the other extreme, there are labels that preserve natural mRNA activity and emit a weak signal. This dilemma may be resolved by a new method that has been developed by researchers at Chalmers University of Technology.
CancerPLOS Blogs Network

Introducing the Modeling Cell Proliferation and the Cell Microenvironment Collection

In 2020, PLOS ONE announced a Call for Papers on Modeling Cell Proliferation and the Cell Microenvironment. This week, we celebrate the launch of this collection, which includes a number of papers offering new insights into this vital topic. Understanding the cellular microenvironment and how cells proliferate has a number of useful applications, and this collection showcases the breadth of this research area. We are immensely grateful to Guest Editors Aurélie Carlier (Maastricht University), Ravi Iyengar (Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai), Padmini Rangamani (University of California, San Diego) and Vivek Shenoy (University of Pennsylvania), who were instrumental in curating this collection at PLOS ONE.
ScienceNature.com

Deleted coronavirus genome sequences trigger scientific intrigue

Partial SARS-CoV-2 sequences from early outbreaks in Wuhan were removed from a US government database by the scientists who deposited them. You have full access to this article via your institution. Efforts to study the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic have received help from a surprising source. A biologist...
ScienceNature.com

Concurrent mutations in RNA-dependent RNA polymerase and spike protein emerged as the epidemiologically most successful SARS-CoV-2 variant

The D614G mutation in the Spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 has effectively replaced the early pandemic-causing variant. Using pseudotyped lentivectors, we confirmed that the aspartate replacement by glycine in position 614 is markedly more infectious. Molecular modelling suggests that the G614 mutation facilitates transition towards an open state of the Spike protein. To explain the epidemiological success of D614G, we analysed the evolution of 27,086 high-quality SARS-CoV-2 genome sequences from GISAID. We observed striking coevolution of D614G with the P323L mutation in the viral polymerase. Importantly, the exclusive presence of G614 or L323 did not become epidemiologically relevant. In contrast, the combination of the two mutations gave rise to a viral G/L variant that has all but replaced the initial D/P variant. Our results suggest that the P323L mutation, located in the interface domain of the RNA-dependent RNA polymerase, is a necessary alteration that led to the epidemiological success of the present variant of SARS-CoV-2. However, we did not observe a significant correlation between reported COVID-19 mortality in different countries and the prevalence of the Wuhan versus G/L variant. Nevertheless, when comparing the speed of emergence and the ultimate predominance in individual countries, it is clear that the G/L variant displays major epidemiological supremacy over the original variant.
ScienceScience Now

Pinching the cortex of live cells reveals thickness instabilities caused by myosin II motors

The cell cortex is a contractile actin meshwork, which determines cell shape and is essential for cell mechanics, migration, and division. Because its thickness is below optical resolution, there is a tendency to consider the cortex as a thin uniform two-dimensional layer. Using two mutually attracted magnetic beads, one inside the cell and the other in the extracellular medium, we pinch the cortex of dendritic cells and provide an accurate and time-resolved measure of its thickness. Our observations draw a new picture of the cell cortex as a highly dynamic layer, harboring large fluctuations in its third dimension because of actomyosin contractility. We propose that the cortex dynamics might be responsible for the fast shape-changing capacity of highly contractile cells that use amoeboid-like migration.
ScienceScience Now

The mitochondrial single-stranded DNA binding protein is essential for initiation of mtDNA replication

We report a role for the mitochondrial single-stranded DNA binding protein (mtSSB) in regulating mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) replication initiation in mammalian mitochondria. Transcription from the light-strand promoter (LSP) is required both for gene expression and for generating the RNA primers needed for initiation of mtDNA synthesis. In the absence of mtSSB, transcription from LSP is strongly up-regulated, but no replication primers are formed. Using deep sequencing in a mouse knockout model and biochemical reconstitution experiments with pure proteins, we find that mtSSB is necessary to restrict transcription initiation to optimize RNA primer formation at both origins of mtDNA replication. Last, we show that human pathological versions of mtSSB causing severe mitochondrial disease cannot efficiently support primer formation and initiation of mtDNA replication.