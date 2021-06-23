Pride on the Block returns to Clematis Street this weekend

The sights, the sounds and the energy of West Palm Beach's Pride on the Block will return this weekend.

It will take place along the 500 block of Clematis Street in downtown West Palm Beach.

"We have a smaller community than Wilton Manors, say, Fort Lauderdale and Miami, but we are very powerful and we are very strong together," said Chris Rhoades, promoter and event producer for SubCulture Group. "So it's much more important that we have events like this that we can represent ourselves."

The second annual event is a one-day festival with food and vendors, a lively multi-generational and family-friendly event infused with live music, art, games and live performances. Organizers said there will be security during the event to keep people safe.

"We always make sure that all the events are very well secured," said Rhoades. "We have extra police on hand and the street will be blocked off, so there'll be no moving traffic, which, obviously, in regard to the issue that was happening last week down in Wilton , which was very scary for a lot of people, I know."

Pride On the Block is Saturday from 2 p.m. to midnight.