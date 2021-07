Kent, Washington-based aerospace equipment manufacturer Blue Origin, announced the name of the third crew member of its maiden manned spaceflight set to take place next month. The flight will take the company's chief executive officer Mr. Jeff Bezos, his brother, an unnamed private bidder and air safety investigator and test pilot Wally Funk for a joyride just beyond the Earth's atmosphere. They will travel on Blue Origin's New Shepard crew capsule, designed for a short flight beyond the Karman Line set to last for approximately four minutes in zero gravity before returning to land close to its takeoff site.