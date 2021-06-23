Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Masten Mission to Lunar South Shifted 11 Months to Late 2023

By Doug Messier
parabolicarc.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOJAVE, Calif., June 23, 2021 (Masten Space Systems PR) – Masten Space Systems is proud to be one of NASA’s providers for lunar delivery services to the Moon as part of the agency’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative. Masten Mission 1 includes delivery of science and technology instruments near the Haworth Crater at the lunar south pole, a site expected to offer insight into the presence of important volatiles on the Moon. In addition to commercial payloads, Masten’s XL-1 lunar lander will deliver and operate eight NASA-sponsored payloads to assess the composition of the lunar surface, evaluate radiation, and detect volatiles, such as water, methane, and carbon dioxide, under the agency’s Artemis program.

parabolicarc.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lunar Water#Space Exploration#Lunar Lander#Space Technology#Masten Space Systems Pr#Nasa#Masten Mission 1#Cto#Covid
Related
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceNews.com

Op-ed | Japan’s Space Journey: From the Land of the Rising Sun to the Moon

On Dec. 6, 2020, a Japanese spacecraft raced back from deep space at more than 26,000 mph (11.7 km/s), dropped a capsule into Earth’s atmosphere and sped away. The payload was recovered as intended in the Australian outback, and within it were more than 5 grams of material collected from the near-Earth asteroid Ryugu. The successful Hayabusa2 sample-return mission was a first. The celestial body sampled, the technology and processes used to do it, the size and quality of what was brought back — Japan accomplished what no other nation had before it.
Florida, MOabc17news.com

SpaceX launches 88 satellites in rideshare mission

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carried 88 satellites into orbit in one fell swoop on Wednesday, marking the company’s second dedicated rideshare mission. The rocket took off from Florida’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 3:31 pm ET and flew southward along the east coast as it hurtled toward space. The satellites it delivered to orbit were from a range of government and commercial customers — including NASA and radar satellite company ICEYE — as well as three satellites for SpaceX’s Starlink internet constellation.
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

Virgin Orbit Launches 7 Smallsats into Orbit

Virgin Orbit successfully launched seven small satellite into Earth orbit off the coast of California on Wednesday, completing the company’s second successful mission and raising the number of spacecraft Richard Branson’s launch company has orbited to 17. The Tubular Bells: Part One mission included three CubeSats from the U.S. Department...
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

NASA SpaceTech-REDDI-2021 Appendix F1: Tech Flights Now Open

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Headquarters has released a solicitation titled “Technology Advancement Utilizing Suborbital Flight Opportunities ‘Tech Flights’” as an Appendix to the Space Technology Mission Directorate (STMD) umbrella NASA Research Announcement (NRA) titled "Space Technology Research, Development, Demonstration, and Infusion 2021 (SpaceTech-REDDI-2021).” The purpose of this Appendix is to provide funding for the testing or demonstration of space technologies for sustainable presence at the Moon, provide Earth-observing capabilities, and/or expand U.S. commercial space activity. Selected technologies will be funded for testing through flights on U.S. commercial suborbital rockets, rocket-powered lander vehicles, high-altitude balloons, and aircraft following reduced-gravity flight profiles as a bridge between laboratory testing and demonstration in Earth orbit or beyond.
Kent, WAparabolicarc.com

“Mercury 13” Member Wally Funk to Join Bezos on Blue Origin Flight

KENT, Wa. (Blue Origin PR) — Fulfilling a lifelong mission to become an astronaut, Wally Funk will fly to space on New Shepard’s first human flight on July 20 as an honored guest. She will join Jeff Bezos, his brother Mark Bezos, and the auction winner on the flight. . Wally’s journey...
Cape Canaveral, FLparabolicarc.com

Kleos Launches Second Cluster, Polar Vigilance Mission Satellites Now in Orbit

Kleos’ four Polar Vigilance Mission (KSF1) satellites have successfully been launched from Cape Canaveral in Florida aboard the Spaceflight SXRS-5/SpaceX Transporter-2 Mission and are in orbit. Kleos is now establishing contact with the satellites to commence commissioning. Launched into a 525km Sun Synchronous Orbit, the Polar Vigilance satellites increase Kleos’...
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

Another Five Spacecraft Launched With Bright Ascension’s Flight Software Onboard

Bright Ascension Ltd., an industry-leading space software technology provider, is pleased to announce that its five latest GenerationOne flight software. deployments were launched onboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on 30th June, 2021. Bright Ascension provided the spacecraft software to Kleos Space’s Polar Vigilance Mission (KSF1) and the Faraday Phoenix satellite, built as part of In-Space Missions’ Faraday programme to become a Service Mission Provider.
Aerospace & DefenseExecutiveBiz

Virgin Orbit’s LauncherOne Rocket Delivers 4 DOD Satellites to Orbit

Virgin Orbit’s LauncherOne rocket deployed four Department of Defense satellites into low-Earth orbit on Wednesday as part of a rideshare mission, C4ISRNET reported Thursday. The company’s carrier aircraft Cosmic Girl lifted off from Mojave Air and Space Port in California and released LauncherOne in midair to enable the rocket to...
Aerospace & Defenseaithority.com

Satellogic Launches 4 Additional Satellites On SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket

Satellogic’s 10th mission, launching from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, increases the company’s industry leading capacity for high-resolution imagery and video. Satellogic, the leader in sub-meter resolution satellite imagery collection, announced the launch of four additional spacecraft from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The satellites were launched to a sun-synchronous low-Earth orbit on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at 19:31 UTC on June 30, 2021.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Daily Mail

NASA's James Webb telescope is 'go' for launch! $10 BILLION spacecraft passes its final review and will be sent into space on Halloween

The James Webb space telescope, a joint NASA, European and Canadian mission, has been given a 'go' to launch after it and the rocket launcher passed a final review. The $10 billion (£7.3 billion) space-based observatories has been beset by delays, including with the European Space Agency (ESA) funded Ariane 5 launch vehicle.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Space.com

On its first try, China's Zhurong rover hit a Mars milestone that took NASA decades

This article was originally published at The Conversation. The publication contributed the article to Space.com's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insights. Sara Webb, PhD candidate in Astrophysics, Swinburne University of Technology. Rebecca Allen, Swinburne Space Office Project Coordinator | Manager Swinburne Astronomy Productions, Swinburne University of Technology. China's Zhurong rover landed...
Aerospace & Defensecisco.com

Women Rock-IT, or Rock-ET? Australian rocket scientist connects Earth’s framework from space

I am on a mission to change Earth from Space. My goal is to embrace the Fourth Industrial Revolution by creating a digital nervous system with Fleet Space, that will connect every single device on our planet through a constellation of 140 nanosatellites we are building and launching over the next few years. This is set to maximize the resource efficiency of human civilization through low-cost, low-power, and remote massive IoT.
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

Russians Launch Progress MS-17 Cargo Ship to International Space Station

BAIKONUR COSMODROME, Kazahkstan (Roscosmos PR) — In accordance with the flight program to the International Space Station, on June 29, 2021, at 23:27:20 UTC, the Soyuz-2.1a launch vehicle successfully lifted off from the launcher No. 6 of Site 31 (Vostok) of the Baikonur Cosmodrome with the Progress MS-17 cargo ship. 8 minutes 49 seconds after the liftoff, the spacecraft separated normally from the third stage of the carrier, the solar panels and antennas deployed afterwards.
Aerospace & Defenseworld-nuclear-news.org

nuclear power in space

NASA has marked the 60th anniversary of the launch into space of its first nuclear-powered satellite. Transit IV-A - an experimental navigational satellite with a radioisotope-powered generator - was launched by Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory from Cape Canaveral on 29 June 1961, and NASA has since flown more than 25 missions carrying a nuclear power system.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

Deep Space Atomic Clock Moves Toward Increased Spacecraft Autonomy

Spacecraft that venture beyond our Moon rely on communication with ground stations on Earth to figure out where they are and where they’re going. NASA’s Deep Space Atomic Clock is working toward giving those far-flung explorers more autonomy when navigating. In a new paper published today in the journal Nature, the mission reports progress in their work to improve the ability of space-based atomic clocks to measure time consistently over long periods.