Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Defying manhood

By Andrew Nakamura
Michigan Daily
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe looks down at everyone as he towers over them. His naturally blonde hair glows in the sun and his sapphire eyes pierced straight through me. I couldn’t resist his god-like muscular frame. He was the cover of every magazine and the hero in every piece of media I consumed as a child. Everyone around me adored him. And it was only natural that I fell in love with him too because he was everything everyone wanted me to be. Above all, I admired his bravery, stoicism and independence, all traits I sorely lacked as a child who spent so much of my time playing video games and reading in solitude. I loved him before I could even comprehend the definition of love itself. His name is masculinity.

www.michigandaily.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Gay Men#Manhood#Video Games#Masculinity#American#Asian#Chinese#Laundrymen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Related
ReligionAustin Weekly News

On teaching the truth about history

When I was in the fifth grade, this line staggered me: “One nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.” I pondered it for weeks, and then, when the rest of the class stood up, hand over heart, dutifully reciting the pledge, I steadfastly refused to stand. This, of course, triggered a parent-teacher conference, as I ignored the teacher prompting me to rise and deliver the pledge.
CelebritiesPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Maher: Liberals who think America ‘is more racist than ever’ are guilty of ‘progressophobia’

Comedian Bill Maher claims some liberals are guilty of not admitting the progress that the United States has made on race and gender relations. “If you think America is more racist now than ever, more sexist than before women could vote, and more homophobic than when blow jobs were a felony, you have #Progressophobia, and you should adjust your mask because it is covering your eyes,” Maher said in a tweet containing a video segment from Friday’s episode of his HBO show Real Time.
TV ShowsCommonwealth Journal

It is good to know the truth

In the days of my youth, and in the early stages of the evolving network television entertainment industry, there was a program that first aired in 1956 called, "To Tell The Truth." The program was recently reimagined and rebooted in 2014 with Anthony Anderson as the host. The program format...
PoliticsYonkers Tribune.

In 2021, Does Anyone Seriously Believe Blacks Are Oppressed? By Bob Weir

FLOWER MOUND, TX — June 15, 2021 — President Obama’s Attorney General, Eric Holder, while in office, said the United States is “a nation of cowards” when it comes to race relations. He went on to say that, although there have been improvements in race relations, our country is still socially segregated. It was kind of odd to hear that from our country’s first black AG, appointed by our first black President. After all, tens of millions of whites voted for Obama against his opponent, John McCain, a white guy. Therefore, if more than half the nation wanted to be represented by a black man, wouldn’t that indicate that racial barriers had been taken down? Add to that the fact that Obama was re-elected over another white guy when he bested Mitt Romney in 2012.
SocietyWicked Local

COLUMN: Anti-Black Lives Matter propaganda on my porch

To the person who put anti-anti-racist propaganda on my porch, I don’t know who you are, but I wish I did so I could talk with you personally. I’d like to learn why you would leave a 50-page pamphlet attacking the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement on the porch of someone with a Black Lives Matter yard sign.
Societypsychologytoday.com

The Fawn Response to Racism

The fawn response may manifest in present-day America through internalized narratives commonly shared within POC communities. Common manifestations of the fawn response may include staying safe by not being a target and adopting mannerisms to appear non-threatening. A compulsion to always be productive, or attempting to work “twice” as hard...
SocietyWashington Post

I’m a conservative who believes systemic racism is real

The phrase “systemic racism,” like “climate change” and “gun control,” has been sucked into the vortex of the culture war. The emotional reaction to these words seems to preclude reasoned debate on their meaning. But a divisive concept can be clarifying. I know it has been for me: I don’t...
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Kazuo Ishiguro’s Daytime Horror: On Cults, White Supremacy, and Pagan Aesthetics

Mieko Anders Considers Klara and the Sun and Midsommar. What, or whom, are we willing to sacrifice to preserve the order of things? Kazuo Ishiguro confronts this question in his newest novel, Klara and the Sun, which opens with a description of a bright, bustling sidewalk from the perspective of Klara, a human-like “Artificial Friend” (or “AF”) waiting to be purchased and carried off to a permanent home. Stationed in a far corner of the AF store in which she has spent most of her existence, Klara sees the outside world with an almost childlike sense of wonder, and longs to bask in the sun’s rays, often craning to lean her face as far into the direct sunlight as possible in order to take in “his nourishment.”
Societyquillette.com

On Victimhood and Culture—A Reply to Aaron Hanna

It was a pleasure to read Aaron Hanna’s recent essay, “The Limitations of Black Conservative Thought.” It is magnificently reasoned, informed, and fair. Shelby Steele and Thomas Sowell have rarely been engaged so constructively. The Right can be too deferential and fails to subject their work to proper scrutiny, while the Left either pretends they don’t exist or dismisses them out of hand. I am, predictably, inclined towards the views of both writers, but have always considered them too often revered or despised, rather than truly considered.
SocietyJournal

About Critical Race Theory

Based on my own research, I am very skeptical of Dr. Johnson’s reassurances about Critical Race Theory. I suggest people read up on the subject and come to their own conclusions. To get started, here are quotes from three prominent CRT proponents that plainly contradict the professor’s rosy picture. •...
SocietyBHG

14 Quotes from LGBTQ+ Activists to Know During Pride Month—and Always

It's Pride Month. This usually means celebratory parties, protests, parades, and spending lots of time with our queer community. Part of the purpose of this month is to recognize the people who came before us and who inspire us in the fight ahead. Although many know that Pride started with the Stonewall Riot, Pride Month has also become known through corporate sponsorships and rainbow logos.
Kidssixtyandme.com

Creating Identity Safe Spaces for Children and Adults of All Backgrounds

When I was growing up, we used to have a saying translated from Yiddish, “What am I, chopped liver?” We said it whenever any of us felt left out of the group in some way. In college, I studied social psychology and learned that humans crave a sense of belonging and inclusion. We not only want to be acknowledged and accepted as part of a group, but we want to be accepted for who we are. We each have many social identities – nationality, race, religion, social class, age, profession, hobbies, etc.
Celebrities1051thebounce.com

Rachel Dolezal Supports British Influencer’s Transracial Choices

Rachel Dolezal, the white woman who has infamously identified herself as Black has no problem with British influencer Oli London’s decision to identify as BTS’ Jimin/Korean. On TMZ Live, Dolezal was asked how she felt about London being “trapped in a white man’s body when they really identified as Korean.”...
SocietyNewsweek

Critical Race Theory Demeans Black People | Opinion

The following is a lightly edited transcript of remarks made by Barrington Martin II during a Newsweek podcast debate on critical race theory. You can listen to the podcast here:. When you utilize terms like "white supremacy," you continuously reemphasize the oppressor vs. the oppressed dichotomy of the critical race...
New York City, NYPosted by
Chalkbeat

This NYC teacher scrolls with care and reminds students that empathy is a ‘radical’ act

Social media has the power to inspire in ways big and small. But engaging online also means resisting comparisons. That goes for young people who have grown up with social platforms and for their teachers who have learned to embrace it, too. “Especially now with social media, where everyone is posting their classrooms and teaching practices online, it’s so easy for educators to fall into imposter syndrome and to doubt our talents,” said Islah Tauheed, who teaches fifth grade English Language Arts at P.S. 567 Linden Tree Elementary School in the Bronx.
Religionbiola.edu

Social Justice: A Christian Approach

Questions of social justice have become highly combustible among Christians. Part of the problem stems from the triggering term “social justice.” We could use those words to describe what our ancient brothers and sisters did to rescue precious little image-bearers who had been discarded like trash at the literal human dumps outside many Roman cities. The same two words could describe William Wilberforce’s efforts to topple slavery in the U.K., along with Frederick Douglass and Harriet Tubman in the U.S. Nowadays, the same word combination could even describe Christian efforts to abolish human trafficking, work with the inner-city poor, build hospitals and orphanages, upend racism and so much more.
Public SafetyNewswise

Expert: Cosby's Release is a Story of Race, Gender and Power

Dr. Angela Hattery, a professor of Women and Gender Studies at the University of Delaware, can comment on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's overturning of Bill Cosby's rape conviction and his recent release from prison. She argues that although the overwhelming story of Black men raping white women is one of...