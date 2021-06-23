Why Was Jill Biden Booed At A Brad Paisley Concert?

First lady Dr. Jill Biden is touring southern states right now in an effort to try and convince people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Less than 35% of the populations of Tennessee and Mississippi are vaccinated, and the dangerous Delta variant is spreading, per the Washington Post. Officials worry that the variant could lead to another spike in a region where hospitalizations for people 18 to 29 years old for COVID are on the rise. In Mississippi, hospitalization rates have quadrupled in the last month, and in Arkansas, they've doubled, according to the outlet.