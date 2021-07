NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 24, 2021-- BuzzFeed today announced that it has agreed to acquire Complex Networks - a global youth entertainment company with massive reach spanning style, food, music, sneakers and pop culture - from Hearst and Verizon. The announcement follows BuzzFeed’s disclosure that it is seeking to go public by merging with 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) with $288 million in cash in trust. BuzzFeed has also secured approximately $150 million in convertible note financing led by Redwood Capital Management and including CrossingBridge Advisors, Cohanzick Management, and Silver Rock Financial LP. The $300 million acquisition of Complex - consisting of $200 million in cash and $100M of equity in BuzzFeed - is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021 after the merger of BuzzFeed and 890 Fifth Avenue Partners.