I Sent Vanessa Hudgens & Madison Beer My DNA In The Name Of Great Skin
Maybe I should have been a little more cautious before swiping the inside of my mouth with a DNA kit and handing it to my UPS guy. But I wanted to do a full Know Beauty review for everyone. So, off it went in the name of science and great skin. My Skin DNA Kit was headed over to Know Beauty, Vanessa Hudgens and Madison Beer’s new skincare line to find out how genetic factors impact might impact my dermis. Then, they’ll send me a personalized routine with their new products. Pretty cool, right? Here’s how it went.stylecaster.com