I Sent Vanessa Hudgens & Madison Beer My DNA In The Name Of Great Skin

My journey started at a small salon in 2004. I swept floors, washed hair, and just observed and took in anything and everything I could. I always loved doing hair. Throughout college and my short career in finance, I always found myself working the weekends in a salon. After crunching numbers all week, it helped me connect with my creative side and work out that part of my brain. In 2016, I moved from NY to LA, and a year later I landed a job working as Jen Atkin’s hair assistant and ditched my finance career. Jen was always someone I looked up to in the industry because she represented so much of what I valued. Four years after that, I signed with Mane Addicts as a creator and the rest is history. Looking back, manifestation played a huge role in my career. I never thought I'd be where I'm at today, but I also never stopped believing it was possible.