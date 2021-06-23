Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Tide to Design First Laundry Detergent for Space, to Begin Stain Removal Testing on International Space Station in 2022

By Doug Messier
parabolicarc.com
 8 days ago

CINCINNATI, June 22, 2021 (Procter & Gamble PR) — Tide® has signed a Space Act Agreement with NASA to help in the development of laundry detergent solutions and technology development in space. Under the agreement, NASA may test and study Tide cleaning solutions in space. The study could have potential on-planet implications like innovative solutions for resource and environmental challenges on Earth. Aligning with Tide’s decade-long sustainability commitment, Ambition 2030, Tide will strive to bring off-planet learnings back to everyday consumer products.

parabolicarc.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laundry Detergent#Space Manufacturing#Space Research#Procter Gamble Pr#Iss#Seops
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NASA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Daily Mail

NASA's James Webb telescope is 'go' for launch! $10 BILLION spacecraft passes its final review and will be sent into space on Halloween

The James Webb space telescope, a joint NASA, European and Canadian mission, has been given a 'go' to launch after it and the rocket launcher passed a final review. The $10 billion (£7.3 billion) space-based observatories has been beset by delays, including with the European Space Agency (ESA) funded Ariane 5 launch vehicle.
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

Apollo landing sites: An observer's guide on how to spot them on the moon

Today, there is a lot of excited talk about going to the moon. Again. Shining brightly in our sky, it calls to us like a celestial siren, just as it always has done. NASA is still debating whether it should send astronauts straight to Mars, bypassing the moon altogether, or only go to Mars after a number of successful precursor missions to Earth's natural satellite.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

Explore the Advantages of Research Onboard the International Space Station!

Join us at the 10th annual International Space Station Research and Development Conference (ISSRDC) to learn how the orbiting laboratory is enabling science and technology development that benefits life on Earth and paves the way for humans to advance exploration to the Moon and beyond! This year’s virtual conference is taking place August 3-5. Registration is free!
AstronomySpaceRef

Bobtail Squid In Space

Inside the Space Life Sciences Laboratory at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, bobtail squid are part of preparations on May 20, 2021, for the Understanding of Microgravity on Animal-Microbe Interactions (UMAMI) experiment launched to the International Space Station aboard SpaceX's 22nd Commercial Resupply Services mission. The experiment will examine...
Aerospace & Defensepasadenanow.com

JPL’s Space-Based Atomic Clock Achieves Accuracy Record

An experimental atomic clock managed by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and currently orbiting Earth has set a new record for accuracy, helping pave the way for more accurate GPS signals on the ground, as well as improved autonomous navigation for space probes, the institutions announced Wednesday. With existing technology, probes...
Aerospace & Defensetecheblog.com

NASA’s Deep Space Atomic Clock Could Revolutionize Space Exploration

NASA’s Deep Space Atomic Clock is designed to improve navigation for robotic explorers as well as the operation of GPS satellites for journeys beyond our Moon that will rely on communication with ground stations on Earth. If spacecraft carried atomic clocks, they would be able to calculate their own position and direction, like this one, which has achieved more than 10 times the stability of current space-based atomic clocks, including those on GPS satellites. Read more for two videos and additional information.
Aerospace & Defensecisco.com

Women Rock-IT, or Rock-ET? Australian rocket scientist connects Earth’s framework from space

I am on a mission to change Earth from Space. My goal is to embrace the Fourth Industrial Revolution by creating a digital nervous system with Fleet Space, that will connect every single device on our planet through a constellation of 140 nanosatellites we are building and launching over the next few years. This is set to maximize the resource efficiency of human civilization through low-cost, low-power, and remote massive IoT.
Aerospace & Defensespectrumnews1.com

How to spot International Space Station flyovers

The International Space Station (ISS) constantly circles the Earth and can be visible to the naked eye if you know where and when to look up. The ISS is the third brightest object in the night sky. It orbits around the Earth once every 90 minutes. It has been orbiting...
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

Russians Launch Progress MS-17 Cargo Ship to International Space Station

BAIKONUR COSMODROME, Kazahkstan (Roscosmos PR) — In accordance with the flight program to the International Space Station, on June 29, 2021, at 23:27:20 UTC, the Soyuz-2.1a launch vehicle successfully lifted off from the launcher No. 6 of Site 31 (Vostok) of the Baikonur Cosmodrome with the Progress MS-17 cargo ship. 8 minutes 49 seconds after the liftoff, the spacecraft separated normally from the third stage of the carrier, the solar panels and antennas deployed afterwards.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

Deep Space Atomic Clock Moves Toward Increased Spacecraft Autonomy

Spacecraft that venture beyond our Moon rely on communication with ground stations on Earth to figure out where they are and where they’re going. NASA’s Deep Space Atomic Clock is working toward giving those far-flung explorers more autonomy when navigating. In a new paper published today in the journal Nature, the mission reports progress in their work to improve the ability of space-based atomic clocks to measure time consistently over long periods.
Aerospace & DefenseCosmos

Deep Space Atomic Clock is truly next-gen

The future of space navigation is almost here – NASA scientists have reported that its Deep Space Atomic Clock is up to 10 times more accurate than any other atomic-clock designs. This new research, led by Eric Burt from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in the US, reports the findings from...
Aerospace & DefenseExecutiveBiz

2 New Boeing Solar Arrays Now Installed on International Space Station

Two new Boeing-made solar arrays have been installed by astronauts outside the International Space Station to provide power for the orbiting laboratory. The company said Monday the new arrays generate twice the energy than those produced by the original ones, and feature solar cells built by Spectrolab and a Redwire-developed roll-out structure for enabling movement without motors.
Jacksonville, FLPosted by
WJCT News

New International Space Station Solar Power System Has Jacksonville Connection

Two new solar arrays from Jacksonville-based Redwire have been connected to the International Space Station (ISS). The arrays were launched June 3 aboard the SpaceX-22 cargo resupply mission to the ISS. NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough and European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet installed the arrays on the far end of the port-side truss of the ISS during three spacewalks on June 16, June 20 and June 25.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

When and how to see the International Space Station over Pennsylvania this week

The International Space Station is expected to offer a great, naked eye viewing opportunities as it passes over central Pennsylvania this weekend. The ISS will appear in our sky at 4:29 a.m. Tuesday, June 29 about the width of 2 fists at the end of an outstretched arm (18 degrees) above the west-southwest horizon. Over the next 6 minutes it will move toward the northeast, rising to a maximum height of 63 degrees before disappearing at 10 degrees above northeast.
Aerospace & DefenseUniverse Today

The First Chinese Crew is Busy on their New Space Station

On Thursday, June 17th, China took another major step in its ongoing drive to become a superpower in space. Just two months after the core module of the Tiangong space station (literally, “Heavenly Palace”) was sent to orbit, the three astronauts that will be the station’s first crew launched to space. The mission, Shenzhou 12, lifted off atop a Long March-2F rocket at 09:22 p.m. on Wednesday evening local time (09:22 a.m. EDT; 06:22 a.m. PDT) from the Jiuquan launch center in the Gobi desert.