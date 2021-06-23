Tide to Design First Laundry Detergent for Space, to Begin Stain Removal Testing on International Space Station in 2022
CINCINNATI, June 22, 2021 (Procter & Gamble PR) — Tide® has signed a Space Act Agreement with NASA to help in the development of laundry detergent solutions and technology development in space. Under the agreement, NASA may test and study Tide cleaning solutions in space. The study could have potential on-planet implications like innovative solutions for resource and environmental challenges on Earth. Aligning with Tide’s decade-long sustainability commitment, Ambition 2030, Tide will strive to bring off-planet learnings back to everyday consumer products.parabolicarc.com