Luke Rockhold claims Khamzat Chimaev declined to fight him in a main event: “I thought he would fight anyone”

Leon Edwards says he will wait for the title shot against the winner of Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington: “I’m not fighting no one else.”. Edwards is coming off of a unanimous decision win over Nate Diaz at UFC 263 and overall he is unbeaten over his last 10 fights, with nine wins and one No Contest during that stretch. Edwards believes that he has done enough to fight Usman for the UFC welterweight title, but UFC president Dana White has already confirmed that Covington will be getting the next crack at the belt. That means that Edwards either will have to wait for the winner of the Usman vs. Covington fight or take another fight in the meantime.