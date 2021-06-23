Cancel
Luke Rockhold claims Khamzat Chimaev declined to fight him in a main event: “I thought he would fight anyone”

By Cole Shelton
 8 days ago
Luke Rockhold was offered a UFC main event in August against Khamzat Chimaev but he claims the undefeated fighter turned it down. Rockhold has talked about a return to the Octagon for quite some time and wanted a top-ranked middleweight. Yet, the former UFC middleweight champion revealed he was offered to headline the August 28 Fight Night card but Chimaev turned it down. He was also offered a three-round fight against Chimaev at UFC 265 on August 7, but that too was declined by the Swede, Rockhold revealed to Ariel Helwani.

UFC heavyweight contender Ciryl Gane is willing to sit out and wait for a title shot following his win over Alexander Volkov at UFC Vegas 30. Gane and Volkov stood in the center of the Octagon and banged it out for 25 minutes in what was a technical striking battle between the two big men. Although Volkov had his moments, it was mostly Gane who was in control of the fight from the start of it until the end, and he was awarded a unanimous decision on the judges’ scorecards following the match. Gane’s MMA record now stands at 9-0 and he’s a perfect 6-0 in the Octagon.